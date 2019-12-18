Explore
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Cafes
Cafes
The Tea Room
Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bhoj Company
Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Street Food
Street Food
Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
With Hot Chocolate & Fruit Pie, Enjoy The Rain At This Cosy Bakery
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chitto Babur Dokan
This Eatery Offers Chicken Stew & Mutton Stew At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Aliah Hotel & Caterer
Sweet Rush? Try Firni At This Popular Eatery In Town
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tung Nam
Get The Taste Of China In The City Now With Tung Nam
Barabazar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Crystal Chimney
Looking For A Place To Treat Your Group Under 500? Your Search Stops Here
Chandni Chowk
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Meher Caterers
Fix Your Parsi Food Cravings With This Tiffin Service
Bow Bazar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Bomti Iyengar’s
Skip The Fancy Hotels, Have A Raj-Era Meal At This 1882 Heritage Building
New Market
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sei Vui
You Have To Visit This Chinese Restaurant Housed In An 1896 Dorm In Chinatown
Dalhousie
Street Food
Street Food
Bombay Sandwich
This Eatery Offers Rich Taste & Flavours Of Bombay Right Here In The City
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
ME Karodia
This Sweet Haven In Bara Bazar Specialises In Karachi Halwa And We Can't Get Enough
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aminia
Head To Aminia For Authentic Biryani And Old Calcutta Feels
Taltala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nizam's
Must-Try: This Restaurant In New Market Is Famous For Kathi Rolls
Taltala
Bakeries
Bakeries
Monginis
Take A Slice From The Heart At Monginis Cake Shop
Taltala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Taste The Thunderzz: The New Wow Momo Cooler Comes In 4 Different Flavours
New Market
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Scoop
Looking For An Affordable Place to Hangout With Your Gang? Head To This Café In New Market
New Market
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Bhim Chandra Nag
Love Ledikeni? But Do You Know About The Man Who Created This Sweet Wonder?
Bow Bazar
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Zaranj
Visit This Iconic Restaurant Near Indian Museum For Delicious North-Indian & Mughlai Food
New Market
