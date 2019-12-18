Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag

Cafes
image - The Tea Room
Cafes

The Tea Room

Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Casual Dining
image - The Bhoj Company
Casual Dining

The Bhoj Company

Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Street Food
image - Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Street Food

Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall

Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Bakeries
image - The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
Bakeries

The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern

With Hot Chocolate & Fruit Pie, Enjoy The Rain At This Cosy Bakery
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chitto Babur Dokan
Fast Food Restaurants

Chitto Babur Dokan

This Eatery Offers Chicken Stew & Mutton Stew At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - New Aliah Hotel & Caterer
Casual Dining

New Aliah Hotel & Caterer

Sweet Rush? Try Firni At This Popular Eatery In Town
Casual Dining
image - Tung Nam
Casual Dining

Tung Nam

Get The Taste Of China In The City Now With Tung Nam
Barabazar
Casual Dining
image - Crystal Chimney
Casual Dining

Crystal Chimney

Looking For A Place To Treat Your Group Under 500? Your Search Stops Here
Chandni Chowk
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Meher Caterers
Fast Food Restaurants

Meher Caterers

Fix Your Parsi Food Cravings With This Tiffin Service
Bow Bazar
Fine Dining
image - Bomti Iyengar’s
Fine Dining

Bomti Iyengar’s

Skip The Fancy Hotels, Have A Raj-Era Meal At This 1882 Heritage Building
New Market
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sei Vui
Fast Food Restaurants

Sei Vui

You Have To Visit This Chinese Restaurant Housed In An 1896 Dorm In Chinatown
Dalhousie
Street Food
image - Bombay Sandwich
Street Food

Bombay Sandwich

This Eatery Offers Rich Taste & Flavours Of Bombay Right Here In The City
Sweet Shops
image - ME Karodia
Sweet Shops

ME Karodia

This Sweet Haven In Bara Bazar Specialises In Karachi Halwa And We Can't Get Enough
Casual Dining
image - Aminia
Casual Dining

Aminia

Head To Aminia For Authentic Biryani And Old Calcutta Feels
Taltala
Casual Dining
image - Nizam's
Casual Dining

Nizam's

Must-Try: This Restaurant In New Market Is Famous For Kathi Rolls
Taltala
Bakeries
image - Monginis
Bakeries

Monginis

Take A Slice From The Heart At Monginis Cake Shop
Taltala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Taste The Thunderzz: The New Wow Momo Cooler Comes In 4 Different Flavours
New Market
Casual Dining
image - Scoop
Casual Dining

Scoop

Looking For An Affordable Place to Hangout With Your Gang? Head To This Café In New Market
New Market
Sweet Shops
image - Bhim Chandra Nag
Sweet Shops

Bhim Chandra Nag

Love Ledikeni? But Do You Know About The Man Who Created This Sweet Wonder?
Bow Bazar
Fine Dining
image - Zaranj
Fine Dining

Zaranj

Visit This Iconic Restaurant Near Indian Museum For Delicious North-Indian & Mughlai Food
New Market
