image - Crystal Chimney
Crystal Chimney

Looking For A Place To Treat Your Group Under 500? Your Search Stops Here
Chandni Chowk
image - Dhani Ram Rakesh Gupta
Dhani Ram Rakesh Gupta

All The Chaat Lovers Head Out To This hidden Gem In The Bylanes Of Delhi 6!
Chandni Chowk
image - Manohar Japani Samose Wala
Manohar Japani Samose Wala

Have You Ever Tried Japani Samosa? Visit Manohar Dhaba In Chandni Chowk To Try Some
Chandni Chowk
image - Giani's Di Hatti
Giani's Di Hatti

Visit Giani's Di Hatti In Chandni Chowk For Street Food Delicacies
Chandni Chowk
image - Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wala
Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wala

Sink Your Teeth Into Soft Dahi Bhallas & Crispy Dal-Stuffed Tikkis At Natraj
Chandni Chowk
image - Padam Chaat Corner
Padam Chaat Corner

Padam Chaat Corner: Pani Puri Like You've Never Had Before
Chandni Chowk
image - Jain Coffee House
Jain Coffee House

Jain Coffee House: Fruit Sandwiches & Ancient Coffee Machines In Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk
image - Karim's
Karim's

Chill Out With Some Phirni From Karim's In Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk
image - New Aliah Hotel & Caterer
New Aliah Hotel & Caterer

Sweet Rush? Try Firni At This Popular Eatery In Town
image - Meher Caterers
Meher Caterers

Fix Your Parsi Food Cravings With This Tiffin Service
Bow Bazar
image - Aminia
Aminia

Head To Aminia For Authentic Biryani And Old Calcutta Feels
Taltala
image - Bomti Iyengar’s
Bomti Iyengar’s

Skip The Fancy Hotels, Have A Raj-Era Meal At This 1882 Heritage Building
New Market
image - Bhim Chandra Nag
Bhim Chandra Nag

Love Ledikeni? But Do You Know About The Man Who Created This Sweet Wonder?
Bow Bazar
image - Bombay Sandwich
Bombay Sandwich

This Eatery Offers Rich Taste & Flavours Of Bombay Right Here In The City
image - Nizam's
Nizam's

Must-Try: This Restaurant In New Market Is Famous For Kathi Rolls
Taltala
image - Chitto Babur Dokan
Chitto Babur Dokan

This Eatery Offers Chicken Stew & Mutton Stew At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Kolkata
image - The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern

With Hot Chocolate & Fruit Pie, Enjoy The Rain At This Cosy Bakery
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
image - Maa Kali Stores
Maa Kali Stores

This Store's Sandwiches Are Hands Down The Best Thing In Lindsay Street
New Market
image - Tung Nam
Tung Nam

Get The Taste Of China In The City Now With Tung Nam
Barabazar
image - Monginis
Monginis

Take A Slice From The Heart At Monginis Cake Shop
Taltala
image - Wow! Momo
Wow! Momo

Taste The Thunderzz: The New Wow Momo Cooler Comes In 4 Different Flavours
New Market
image - Scoop
Scoop

Looking For An Affordable Place to Hangout With Your Gang? Head To This Café In New Market
New Market
image - Hogg's Room
Hogg's Room

Travel Back In Time With This Cafe's Old Colonial Vibes & Iconic Location
New Market
image - Paltan Bapi Tea House
Paltan Bapi Tea House

This Chaiwala Will Serve Up A Cup Of Tea, And Sing You A Kishore Kumar Song
image - Blue & Beyond - The Lindsay
Blue & Beyond - The Lindsay

Candlelight Dinner On The Roof? This Restaurant Is Perfect For Date Night
New Market
image - Sei Vui
Sei Vui

You Have To Visit This Chinese Restaurant Housed In An 1896 Dorm In Chinatown
Dalhousie
image - The Bhoj Company
The Bhoj Company

Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
image - Raj's Spanish Cafe
Raj's Spanish Cafe

Check Out Raj's Spanish Cafe In Kolkata For Pizzas And Murals
Taltala
