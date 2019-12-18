Explore
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Crystal Chimney
Looking For A Place To Treat Your Group Under 500? Your Search Stops Here
Chandni Chowk
Dhani Ram Rakesh Gupta
All The Chaat Lovers Head Out To This hidden Gem In The Bylanes Of Delhi 6!
Chandni Chowk
Manohar Japani Samose Wala
Have You Ever Tried Japani Samosa? Visit Manohar Dhaba In Chandni Chowk To Try Some
Chandni Chowk
Giani's Di Hatti
Visit Giani's Di Hatti In Chandni Chowk For Street Food Delicacies
Chandni Chowk
Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wala
Sink Your Teeth Into Soft Dahi Bhallas & Crispy Dal-Stuffed Tikkis At Natraj
Chandni Chowk
Padam Chaat Corner
Padam Chaat Corner: Pani Puri Like You've Never Had Before
Chandni Chowk
Jain Coffee House
Jain Coffee House: Fruit Sandwiches & Ancient Coffee Machines In Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk
Karim's
Chill Out With Some Phirni From Karim's In Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk
New Aliah Hotel & Caterer
Sweet Rush? Try Firni At This Popular Eatery In Town
Meher Caterers
Fix Your Parsi Food Cravings With This Tiffin Service
Bow Bazar
Aminia
Head To Aminia For Authentic Biryani And Old Calcutta Feels
Taltala
Bomti Iyengar’s
Skip The Fancy Hotels, Have A Raj-Era Meal At This 1882 Heritage Building
New Market
Bhim Chandra Nag
Love Ledikeni? But Do You Know About The Man Who Created This Sweet Wonder?
Bow Bazar
Bombay Sandwich
This Eatery Offers Rich Taste & Flavours Of Bombay Right Here In The City
Nizam's
Must-Try: This Restaurant In New Market Is Famous For Kathi Rolls
Taltala
Chitto Babur Dokan
This Eatery Offers Chicken Stew & Mutton Stew At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Kolkata
The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
With Hot Chocolate & Fruit Pie, Enjoy The Rain At This Cosy Bakery
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Maa Kali Stores
This Store's Sandwiches Are Hands Down The Best Thing In Lindsay Street
New Market
Tung Nam
Get The Taste Of China In The City Now With Tung Nam
Barabazar
Monginis
Take A Slice From The Heart At Monginis Cake Shop
Taltala
Wow! Momo
Taste The Thunderzz: The New Wow Momo Cooler Comes In 4 Different Flavours
New Market
Scoop
Looking For An Affordable Place to Hangout With Your Gang? Head To This Café In New Market
New Market
Hogg's Room
Travel Back In Time With This Cafe's Old Colonial Vibes & Iconic Location
New Market
Paltan Bapi Tea House
This Chaiwala Will Serve Up A Cup Of Tea, And Sing You A Kishore Kumar Song
Blue & Beyond - The Lindsay
Candlelight Dinner On The Roof? This Restaurant Is Perfect For Date Night
New Market
Sei Vui
You Have To Visit This Chinese Restaurant Housed In An 1896 Dorm In Chinatown
Dalhousie
The Bhoj Company
Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Raj's Spanish Cafe
Check Out Raj's Spanish Cafe In Kolkata For Pizzas And Murals
Taltala
