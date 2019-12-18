Dhakuria

Casual Dining
Ubuntu Community
Casual Dining

Ubuntu Community

All You Vegans Out There! Rejoice Because The City Finally Has An All Vegan Cafe & You Must Drop In
Dhakuria
Cafes
Beans N Bites
Cafes

Beans N Bites

Go Snacking After College At This Affordably Priced Café
Dhakuria
Bakeries
With Love Brownie
Bakeries

With Love Brownie

Craving Some Brownies? 'With Love, Brownies' Are Sure To Be Able To Help With That
Dhakuria
Cafes
The Cafe Store
Cafes

The Cafe Store

Enjoy Your Coffee With A Dose Of Art And Music At This Place In Ballygunge Terrace
Dhakuria
Casual Dining
Santa's Fantasea
Casual Dining

Santa's Fantasea

From Seafood To Tribal: Santa's Fantasea Is A Must-Try If You Are An Adventurous Foodie
Dhakuria
Cafes
Dolly's The Tea Shop
Cafes

Dolly's The Tea Shop

This Cafe Started By India's First Woman Tea Taster Serves Over 70 Types Of Tea
Dhakuria
Street Food
Rajendra Phuchka
Street Food

Rajendra Phuchka

Try Kolkata's Dearest Street Food From This Award-Winning Phuchkawala
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
who said PIZZA ??!!
Cafes

who said PIZZA ??!!

This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Haka Xpress
Fast Food Restaurants

Haka Xpress

Craving Chinese Food? Head To This Eatery In Jodhpur Park Now
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Hobbit's Cafe
Cafes

Hobbit's Cafe

The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!
Golpark
Cafes
033
Cafes

033

Bangali Khabar & Adda Thek Now Served With A Twist At This New Cafe!
Gariahat
Casual Dining
Diner 49B
Casual Dining

Diner 49B

This Beautiful Place Have Attractive Interiors With Delicious Food
Jodhpur Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Dessert Parlours
Rollick
Dessert Parlours

Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Jodhpur Park
Street Food
Musical Sandwich
Street Food

Musical Sandwich

Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamamomo
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamamomo

Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Cafes
The Whistling Kettle
Cafes

The Whistling Kettle

#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Cafes
Pancham Er Adday
Cafes

Pancham Er Adday

There's A New RD Burman-Themed Cafe Opening In Hindusthan Park & We Can't Keep Calm
Hindusthan Park
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Golpark
Cafes
Cafe Positive
Cafes

Cafe Positive

Positively Amazing: Visit This Cafe & Join The Brave Feat Of These HIV+ Teenagers
Jodhpur Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo I Am

Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Gariahat
Casual Dining
Bijoli Grill
Casual Dining

Bijoli Grill

Craving Bengali Food? This Grill House in Southern Avenue Serves An Iconic Fare
Southern Avenue
Casual Dining
Captain's Deck Bar & Grill
Casual Dining

Captain's Deck Bar & Grill

This Cool Ship Themed Café Can't Be Missed
Hindusthan Park
Cafes
Simple Simon
Cafes

Simple Simon

Simon Says: Go To This Cafe For Some Quiet Time With Books And Coffee
Hindusthan Park
Cafes
Blue Mug
Cafes

Blue Mug

The New Café in Kolkata Every Millenial Has to Try
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Kimli
Casual Dining

Kimli

Feeling Broke But Craving Flavourful Chinese Food? Try Kimli
Hindusthan Park
