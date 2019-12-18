Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Dhakuria
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Dhakuria
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Boutiques
Accessories
Home Décor Stores
Jewellery Shops
Gift Shops
Book Stores
Malls
Shoe Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Bangasree
This Government-run Store Offers Local Handicraft Products From Parts Of Bengal
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ritzy
This Shop In Golpark Stocks Funky Tees & Dresses All The Way From Bangkok
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Indicraftshop
Go Folksy: This New Store In Dhakuria Will Wow You With Its Indie Crafts
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Necessity
Ladies, This Kolkata Brand Sells Made-To-Fit Bras And Will Not Leave You Hanging
Hindusthan Park
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Biswa Bangla
From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Jodhpur Park
Malls
Malls
Dakshinapan Shopping Complex
This Kiosk Sells Earrings, Pendants & Fake Nose Rings Starting At INR 30
Jodhpur Park
Malls
Malls
Dakshinapan Shopping Complex
This Kiosk Sells Earrings, Pendants & Fake Nose Rings Starting At INR 30
Jodhpur Park
Accessories
Accessories
Aranya
Revamp Your Wardrobe With Amazing Saris, Jewelleries & More At Aranya In Dakshinapan
Jodhpur Park
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Panjabi Museum
Punjabi Museum Will Take Care Of Your Summer Wardrobe For Under INR 500
Jodhpur Park
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Anjali Jewellers
Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Glow N Glitter
Silver And Brass Junkies, Head To Glow-N-Glitter For Silver Jewellery And Home Decor
Jodhpur Park
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Falak
Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Boutiques
Boutiques
Nitu's Creation
This Quaint Shop In Golpark Stocks Stunning Kantha Stitch Clothes & We're Loving it
Gariahat
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ramdhanu Boutique
From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Jodhpur Park
Accessories
Accessories
Rimi's Treasure Trove
New Store Alert! Buy Copper-Infused Jewellery From This Brand In Golpark
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
V-Cut
Late With The Poila Boishakh Prep? Get a Designer Blouse Stitched Under 72 Hours
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
145 East
Dresses, Accessories & Jewellery: 145 East Makes The Trendiest Gamcha-Based Looks
Jodhpur Park
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Inika
No More Gifting Woes; This Two-Storeyed Shop Will Wow You With Their Collection
Gariahat
Toy Stores
Toy Stores
Wonderland Toys
This Popular Toy Store Certainly Is A Wonderland For The Kids In Town
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
LataSita
Turn Your Old Saris Into Gorgeous & Unique Dresses With LataSita
Jodhpur Park
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Peter England
Peter England In Gariahat Is Your Go-To Store For The Best In Men's Fashion
Gariahat
Handloom
Handloom
Odissi Orissa Handlooms
This Store Is Your Problem Solver If You're Looking For Odisha Handloom Under INR 1500
Hindusthan Park
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Attire Zone
Prep For Pujo With Attire Zone's Handmade Saris & Blouses
Gariahat
Have a great recommendation for
Dhakuria?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE