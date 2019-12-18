Dhakuria

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Dhakuria

Handicrafts Stores
image - Bangasree
Handicrafts Stores

Bangasree

This Government-run Store Offers Local Handicraft Products From Parts Of Bengal
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
image - Ritzy
Clothing Stores

Ritzy

This Shop In Golpark Stocks Funky Tees & Dresses All The Way From Bangkok
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
image - Indicraftshop
Clothing Stores

Indicraftshop

Go Folksy: This New Store In Dhakuria Will Wow You With Its Indie Crafts
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
image - Necessity
Clothing Stores

Necessity

Ladies, This Kolkata Brand Sells Made-To-Fit Bras And Will Not Leave You Hanging
Hindusthan Park
Handicrafts Stores
image - Biswa Bangla
Handicrafts Stores

Biswa Bangla

From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Jodhpur Park
Malls
image - Dakshinapan Shopping Complex
Malls

Dakshinapan Shopping Complex

This Kiosk Sells Earrings, Pendants & Fake Nose Rings Starting At INR 30
Jodhpur Park
Malls
image - Dakshinapan Shopping Complex
Malls

Dakshinapan Shopping Complex

This Kiosk Sells Earrings, Pendants & Fake Nose Rings Starting At INR 30
Jodhpur Park
Accessories
image - Aranya
Accessories

Aranya

Revamp Your Wardrobe With Amazing Saris, Jewelleries & More At Aranya In Dakshinapan
Jodhpur Park
Clothing Stores
image - Panjabi Museum
Clothing Stores

Panjabi Museum

Punjabi Museum Will Take Care Of Your Summer Wardrobe For Under INR 500
Jodhpur Park
Jewellery Shops
image - Anjali Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Anjali Jewellers

Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Glow N Glitter
Jewellery Shops

Glow N Glitter

Silver And Brass Junkies, Head To Glow-N-Glitter For Silver Jewellery And Home Decor
Jodhpur Park
Clothing Stores
image - Falak
Clothing Stores

Falak

Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Boutiques
image - Nitu's Creation
Boutiques

Nitu's Creation

This Quaint Shop In Golpark Stocks Stunning Kantha Stitch Clothes & We're Loving it
Gariahat
Boutiques
image - Ramdhanu Boutique
Boutiques

Ramdhanu Boutique

From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Jodhpur Park
Accessories
image - Rimi's Treasure Trove
Accessories

Rimi's Treasure Trove

New Store Alert! Buy Copper-Infused Jewellery From This Brand In Golpark
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
image - V-Cut
Clothing Stores

V-Cut

Late With The Poila Boishakh Prep? Get a Designer Blouse Stitched Under 72 Hours
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
image - 145 East
Clothing Stores

145 East

Dresses, Accessories & Jewellery: 145 East Makes The Trendiest Gamcha-Based Looks
Jodhpur Park
Gift Shops
image - Inika
Gift Shops

Inika

No More Gifting Woes; This Two-Storeyed Shop Will Wow You With Their Collection
Gariahat
Toy Stores
image - Wonderland Toys
Toy Stores

Wonderland Toys

This Popular Toy Store Certainly Is A Wonderland For The Kids In Town
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
image - LataSita
Clothing Stores

LataSita

Turn Your Old Saris Into Gorgeous & Unique Dresses With LataSita
Jodhpur Park
Clothing Stores
image - Peter England
Clothing Stores

Peter England

Peter England In Gariahat Is Your Go-To Store For The Best In Men's Fashion
Gariahat
Handloom
image - Odissi Orissa Handlooms
Handloom

Odissi Orissa Handlooms

This Store Is Your Problem Solver If You're Looking For Odisha Handloom Under INR 1500
Hindusthan Park
Clothing Stores
image - Attire Zone
Clothing Stores

Attire Zone

Prep For Pujo With Attire Zone's Handmade Saris & Blouses
Gariahat
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Dhakuria?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE