Dum Dum Park

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Dum Dum Park

Handicrafts Stores
image - Biswa Bangla
Handicrafts Stores

Biswa Bangla

From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Dessert Parlours
image - Rollick
Dessert Parlours

Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Clothing Stores
image - Saroj Jalan
Clothing Stores

Saroj Jalan

Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Gyms
image - Gold's Gym
Gyms

Gold's Gym

Bangur Avenue, The Big Guy Of Gyms Just Opened A Centre In Your Hood
Lake Town
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Malls
image - Diamond Plaza
Malls

Diamond Plaza

From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - Bhojohori Manna
Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Rasiya
Clothing Stores

Rasiya

Love Wearing Sarees? This Shop In Salt Lake Is Where You Should Go The Whole Nine Yards
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Tanti Handwoven Exclusives
Clothing Stores

Tanti Handwoven Exclusives

This Saree Store In Salt Lake Is Bringing Handloom Back In Fashion And How!
Salt Lake
Cafes
image - Terminal 11
Cafes

Terminal 11

Board Games, Pasta And Sheesha: You Can't Get Bored At Terminal 11
Salt Lake
Sports Venues
image - Turf Street
Sports Venues

Turf Street

You Can Now Play Football & Cricket On A Rooftop At Midnight: Here’s Where
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
image - Aatithya
Casual Dining

Aatithya

Foodies, Treat Your Friends To A Brunch At Aatithya In Lake Town
Lake Town
Cafes
image - The Canister Cafe
Cafes

The Canister Cafe

A Salt Lake Cafe Which Is Made From Canisters!
Bidhan Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Charcoal Eats
Fast Food Restaurants

Charcoal Eats

Pav With Kebabs From Just INR 39? This Salt Lake Joint Is Serving It Up
Bidhan Nagar
Transport Services
image - Bike Studio
Transport Services

Bike Studio

This Swanky Cycle Shop In Salt Lake Has A Cafe Too
Salt Lake
Bath & Body Stores
image - On A Healthy Note
Bath & Body Stores

On A Healthy Note

This City-Based Lifestyle Store Should Be Your Go-To Place For All things Natural
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - 9 to 99 & Above
Clothing Stores

9 to 99 & Above

Looking For Cheap Clothes That Won't Pinch Your Pocket? Then Visit 9 To 99 In Bhawanipore Today
Lake Town
Bakeries
image - 7th Heaven
Bakeries

7th Heaven

This Bakery's Cake In A Mug & Dessert Pizza Keeps Us Drooling
Salt Lake
Cafes
image - The Green House
Cafes

The Green House

Salt Lake Folks, Head To This Pet-Friendly Cafe In Your Hood
Salt Lake
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger In Law
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger In Law

Need A Burger Fix? Try The Humongous Jawbreakers At This Salt Lake Joint
Salt Lake
