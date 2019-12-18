Explore
G P O
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in G P O
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Standard Chartered Building
This 1908 Building Once Owned By The Burdwan Maharaja Has A 110-Ft Tall Clock Tower
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Millennium Park
Dine On The River: Book A Boat For Your Next Party
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Metcalfe Hall
Check Out A Slice Of Bengal History At This 180 Year Old Building Overlooking The Hooghly
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
The Bhoj Company
Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
The Oriental Insurance Building
Check Out This Stunning 1914 Building Before It's Demolished (Like The Old Kenilworth)
Dead Letter Office
This Stunning 140-Year-Old Building Is Home To Every Unsent Letter In Bengal
Lal Bazar
St. Andrew's Church
Walk Down This Street In Kolkata, The Only One In The World Which Hosts Every Religious Institution
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
The Tea Room
Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Dalhousie Nwook
This Fun Co-Working Space In Dalhousie Offers A Free Trial On The First Day
Lal Bazar
The Bakery - The Lalit Great Eastern
With Hot Chocolate & Fruit Pie, Enjoy The Rain At This Cosy Bakery
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
SBI Archive & Museum
Learn About The Transition Of Banking In India At SBI Archive And Museum
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Terreti Bazaar
Chinese Sausages, Baos & Fresh Bok Choy: Have You Been To The Terreti Morning Market Yet?
Kolkata
Bentinck Street
Looking For A Great Guitar? Head To The Old Music Street Of Kolkata
Lal Bazar
Dacres Lane
Gordon Ramsay Loves This Iconic Street Food Lane In Kolkata: Check It Out Now!
Maghen David Synagogue
When In Kolkata, Visit This Gorgeous 134-Year-Old Synagogue
Barabazar
New Aliah Hotel & Caterer
Sweet Rush? Try Firni At This Popular Eatery In Town
Chitto Babur Dokan
This Eatery Offers Chicken Stew & Mutton Stew At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Kolkata
Sen Fo & Co
Have Giant Feet? Here’s Where You Can Get Customised Handmade Leather Shoes In Every Size
Have a great recommendation for
G P O?
POST ON LBB
