Girish Park
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Girish Park
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Sweet Shops
Dessert Parlours
Street Food
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe World
A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Poochka Wala
Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Niranjan Agar
Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Chittaranjan Avenue
Sweet Shops
Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
Subodh Chandra Mullick
Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
Makhan Lal Das & Sons
This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Fast Food Restaurants
Hedua Chat
Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Casual Dining
@49
This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Manick Tala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shiv Assram
This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Delivery Services
Hungry Monkzzz
Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Allen Kitchen
This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitra Cafe
Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilkusha Cabin
Feeling Broke? This Place Serves Delish Snacks At Affordable Prices
College Square
Cafes
Indian Coffee House
Coffee & Culture: Reasons Why You Should Visit Kolkata's Iconic Coffee House
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
ME Karodia
This Sweet Haven In Bara Bazar Specialises In Karachi Halwa And We Can't Get Enough
Street Food
Harry's Place
Relish Litti Choka & Tea At Super Affordable Prices Here
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Paramount Sherbats & Syrups
Slurp The Best Shakes & Juices At Absolutely Reasonable Prices At This Joint In Your City
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Mahal Restaurant
This Pice Hotel In College Street Makes For Authentic Bangali Khabar And Old Kolkata Nostalgia
College Square
