Golf Green
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Golf Green
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Caterers
Cafes
Cafes
Travelistan
This New Travel Cafe Is All About Places & Good Food
Golf Green
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bhookh Pitaara
Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? This New Outlet Will Home Deliver Piping Hot, Homemade Food To You
Golf Green
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ninth Symphony
Let's Take A Bite Of Happiness At This Brand New Place In South Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe : Plot 15
Not Just Flavoursome Food, This Cafe Offers Hand-Painted Mugs & Notebooks Too!
Jadavpur
Cafes
Cafes
Indian Coffee House
Did You All Know Another Indian Coffee House Existed? Read To Know Where!
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Mezzuna
Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Flame & Grill
Flame & Grill Has Reopened At South City Mall And It's Better Than Before
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwich & Shake Factory
Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Balle Balle! Delhi's Iconic Pind Balluchi Has Arrived & We're Scarfing On Their Butter Chicken
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Riyasat
Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
Jadavpur
Street Food
Street Food
Just For Today Cha O Nachiketa
Head To Gourav's Cha Stall In Jadavpur For Milky Tea And Nachiketa Songs On Loop
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Calcutta Canteen
Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Opening In Kolkata And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Naushiijaan
This Legendary Awadhi Cuisine Joint Just Opened A New Outlet In Jadavpur
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok To Walk
This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals
Jadavpur
Cafes
Cafes
Jimmy's Castle
This Pool And Snooker Café in Jadavpur Is The Perfect Balance Of Food And Games
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Calcutta Bistro
This Cozy Eatery In Jadavpur Is Great For Those Endless Adda Sessions
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bellagio
Swear By Continental Food? Then This Restaurant In Jadavpur Can Definitely Satisfy Your Taste Buds
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wai Wai City
Wai Wai City Has Come To Kolkata & It's Noodle Dreams
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hanglaatherium
On The Lookout For Crazy Combo Deals? Head To This Eatery For All Things Delicious
Lake Gardens
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Siam 37
It's Raining Thai Awesomeness At This Simple Yet Cosy Thai Restaurant
Lake Gardens
