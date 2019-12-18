Golf Green

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Golf Green

Cafes
image - Travelistan
Cafes

Travelistan

This New Travel Cafe Is All About Places & Good Food
Golf Green
Delivery Services
image - Bhookh Pitaara
Delivery Services

Bhookh Pitaara

Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? This New Outlet Will Home Deliver Piping Hot, Homemade Food To You
Golf Green
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ninth Symphony
Fast Food Restaurants

Ninth Symphony

Let's Take A Bite Of Happiness At This Brand New Place In South Kolkata
Cafes
image - Cafe : Plot 15
Cafes

Cafe : Plot 15

Not Just Flavoursome Food, This Cafe Offers Hand-Painted Mugs & Notebooks Too!
Jadavpur
Cafes
image - Indian Coffee House
Cafes

Indian Coffee House

Did You All Know Another Indian Coffee House Existed? Read To Know Where!
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Mezzuna
Casual Dining

Cafe Mezzuna

Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Flame & Grill
Casual Dining

Flame & Grill

Flame & Grill Has Reopened At South City Mall And It's Better Than Before
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sandwich & Shake Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwich & Shake Factory

Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!
Casual Dining
image - Pind Balluchi
Casual Dining

Pind Balluchi

Balle Balle! Delhi's Iconic Pind Balluchi Has Arrived & We're Scarfing On Their Butter Chicken
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Riyasat
Casual Dining

Riyasat

Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
Jadavpur
Street Food
image - Just For Today Cha O Nachiketa
Street Food

Just For Today Cha O Nachiketa

Head To Gourav's Cha Stall In Jadavpur For Milky Tea And Nachiketa Songs On Loop
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Calcutta Canteen
Fast Food Restaurants

Calcutta Canteen

Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Opening In Kolkata And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Naushiijaan
Casual Dining

Naushiijaan

This Legendary Awadhi Cuisine Joint Just Opened A New Outlet In Jadavpur
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wok To Walk
Fast Food Restaurants

Wok To Walk

This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals
Jadavpur
Cafes
image - Jimmy's Castle
Cafes

Jimmy's Castle

This Pool And Snooker Café in Jadavpur Is The Perfect Balance Of Food And Games
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Calcutta Bistro
Casual Dining

Calcutta Bistro

This Cozy Eatery In Jadavpur Is Great For Those Endless Adda Sessions
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Bellagio
Casual Dining

Bellagio

Swear By Continental Food? Then This Restaurant In Jadavpur Can Definitely Satisfy Your Taste Buds
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Wai Wai City
Casual Dining

Wai Wai City

Wai Wai City Has Come To Kolkata & It's Noodle Dreams
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
image - Hanglaatherium
Casual Dining

Hanglaatherium

On The Lookout For Crazy Combo Deals? Head To This Eatery For All Things Delicious
Lake Gardens
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Siam 37
Fast Food Restaurants

Siam 37

It's Raining Thai Awesomeness At This Simple Yet Cosy Thai Restaurant
Lake Gardens
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Golf Green?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE