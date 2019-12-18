Golpark

Cafes
Hobbit's Cafe
Cafes

Hobbit's Cafe

The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!
Golpark
Street Food
Musical Sandwich
Street Food

Musical Sandwich

Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark
Golpark
Cafes
who said PIZZA ??!!
Cafes

who said PIZZA ??!!

This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamamomo
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamamomo

Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Cafes
The Whistling Kettle
Cafes

The Whistling Kettle

#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Golpark
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna
Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Hatari
Casual Dining

Hatari

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Baguiati
Casual Dining
Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Casual Dining

Advieh - Hotel Celesta

Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants
On My Way
Fast Food Restaurants

On My Way

This Chinar Park Eatery Does Paan Fondue, BBQ Paan, Waffles, Shakes & More
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo I Am

Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
Friends Of Pho
Casual Dining

Friends Of Pho

This New Restaurant In Town Is Making Asian Our Fav Cuisine
Teghoria
Casual Dining
Nest - Howard Johnson
Casual Dining

Nest - Howard Johnson

Hojo: A Classic & Luxurious Dining Near Chinar Park
Kolkata
Dessert Parlours
Rollick
Dessert Parlours

Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Sweet Shops
Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn
Sweet Shops

Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn

Remedy Your Sweet Tooth With Treats From Across Bengal At This New Patisserie
Kolkata
Food Courts
Food Boulevard
Food Courts

Food Boulevard

Take Your Beautiful Date To This Place For A Lovely Evening
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Urban Masala
Casual Dining

Urban Masala

Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Casual Dining
Aatithya
Casual Dining

Aatithya

Foodies, Treat Your Friends To A Brunch At Aatithya In Lake Town
Lake Town
Cafes
The London Nail Art & Cafe
Cafes

The London Nail Art & Cafe

Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!
Lake Town
Cafes
The Canister Cafe
Cafes

The Canister Cafe

A Salt Lake Cafe Which Is Made From Canisters!
Bidhan Nagar
Cafes
Terminal 11
Cafes

Terminal 11

Board Games, Pasta And Sheesha: You Can't Get Bored At Terminal 11
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Wykiki - Swissotel
Casual Dining

Wykiki - Swissotel

This Gorgeous Asian Street Bar In New Town Offers The Perfect Setting For You To Unwind
Newtown
Casual Dining
The Orient
Casual Dining

The Orient

Stop By The Orient In City Centre 2 For An Authentic Asian Meal
Newtown
Fast Food Restaurants
Charcoal Eats
Fast Food Restaurants

Charcoal Eats

Pav With Kebabs From Just INR 39? This Salt Lake Joint Is Serving It Up
Bidhan Nagar
