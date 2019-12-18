Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Golpark
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Golpark
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Food Courts
Sweet Shops
Cafes
Cafes
Hobbit's Cafe
The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!
Golpark
Street Food
Street Food
Musical Sandwich
Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark
Golpark
Cafes
Cafes
who said PIZZA ??!!
This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamamomo
Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Cafes
Cafes
The Whistling Kettle
#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Golpark
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna
Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hatari
Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Baguiati
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
On My Way
This Chinar Park Eatery Does Paan Fondue, BBQ Paan, Waffles, Shakes & More
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Friends Of Pho
This New Restaurant In Town Is Making Asian Our Fav Cuisine
Teghoria
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nest - Howard Johnson
Hojo: A Classic & Luxurious Dining Near Chinar Park
Kolkata
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Rollick
Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn
Remedy Your Sweet Tooth With Treats From Across Bengal At This New Patisserie
Kolkata
Food Courts
Food Courts
Food Boulevard
Take Your Beautiful Date To This Place For A Lovely Evening
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Urban Masala
Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aatithya
Foodies, Treat Your Friends To A Brunch At Aatithya In Lake Town
Lake Town
Cafes
Cafes
The London Nail Art & Cafe
Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!
Lake Town
Cafes
Cafes
The Canister Cafe
A Salt Lake Cafe Which Is Made From Canisters!
Bidhan Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Terminal 11
Board Games, Pasta And Sheesha: You Can't Get Bored At Terminal 11
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wykiki - Swissotel
This Gorgeous Asian Street Bar In New Town Offers The Perfect Setting For You To Unwind
Newtown
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Orient
Stop By The Orient In City Centre 2 For An Authentic Asian Meal
Newtown
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Charcoal Eats
Pav With Kebabs From Just INR 39? This Salt Lake Joint Is Serving It Up
Bidhan Nagar
Have a great recommendation for
Golpark?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE