Golpark
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Golpark
Falak
Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Karishmaz
Chunky Necklaces To Delicate Earrings Starting At INR 325: This Store Is The Silver Lining We All Need!
Golpark
Anjali Jewellers
Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Rangili Jewellery
Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Diamond Plaza
From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Sonajhuri Boutique
Looking For Silk Kantha Sarees At A Good Price? Hit Up This Boutique
Saroj Jalan
Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Biswa Bangla
From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Dum Dum Park
9 to 99 & Above
Looking For Cheap Clothes That Won't Pinch Your Pocket? Then Visit 9 To 99 In Bhawanipore Today
Lake Town
Rasiya
Love Wearing Sarees? This Shop In Salt Lake Is Where You Should Go The Whole Nine Yards
Bidhan Nagar
Tanti Handwoven Exclusives
This Saree Store In Salt Lake Is Bringing Handloom Back In Fashion And How!
Salt Lake
Ikon
This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home
Newtown
Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan
Check Out This Government-Run Store For Their Range of Unique Sarees, Suits & Kurtas
Newtown
Marks & Spencer
We've Got Reason To Rejoice! M&S Is Opening Their Third Store In The City & It's Raining Gifts, Today!
Rajarhat
City Centre - New Town
Catch A Movie On Weekends: Here Are Things To Do At The Mall
Kolkata
Rene
Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women
Newtown
The Calcutta Antique
Stop By This Store For Wall Clocks, Showpieces & Other Home Decor Stuff
Newtown
Crossword
Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library
Newtown
Syndicate Jewellers
Solitaires To Polki-Kundan Sets: Shop For Stunning Jewellery Designs From This Store
Newtown
Animel Planet
This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover
Newtown
On A Healthy Note
This City-Based Lifestyle Store Should Be Your Go-To Place For All things Natural
Bidhan Nagar
Nivedh Creations
Stock Customised Handmade Floral Jewellery, Accessories And Wall Hangings From Here
Bidhan Nagar
