Clothing Stores
image - Falak
Clothing Stores

Falak

Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Karishmaz
Jewellery Shops

Karishmaz

Chunky Necklaces To Delicate Earrings Starting At INR 325: This Store Is The Silver Lining We All Need!
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Anjali Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Anjali Jewellers

Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Rangili Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Rangili Jewellery

Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Malls
image - Diamond Plaza
Malls

Diamond Plaza

From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Boutiques
image - Sonajhuri Boutique
Boutiques

Sonajhuri Boutique

Looking For Silk Kantha Sarees At A Good Price? Hit Up This Boutique
Clothing Stores
image - Saroj Jalan
Clothing Stores

Saroj Jalan

Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Handicrafts Stores
image - Biswa Bangla
Handicrafts Stores

Biswa Bangla

From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Dum Dum Park
Clothing Stores
image - 9 to 99 & Above
Clothing Stores

9 to 99 & Above

Looking For Cheap Clothes That Won't Pinch Your Pocket? Then Visit 9 To 99 In Bhawanipore Today
Lake Town
Clothing Stores
image - Rasiya
Clothing Stores

Rasiya

Love Wearing Sarees? This Shop In Salt Lake Is Where You Should Go The Whole Nine Yards
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Tanti Handwoven Exclusives
Clothing Stores

Tanti Handwoven Exclusives

This Saree Store In Salt Lake Is Bringing Handloom Back In Fashion And How!
Salt Lake
Furniture Stores
image - Ikon
Furniture Stores

Ikon

This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan
Handicrafts Stores

Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan

Check Out This Government-Run Store For Their Range of Unique Sarees, Suits & Kurtas
Newtown
Clothing Stores
image - Marks & Spencer
Clothing Stores

Marks & Spencer

We've Got Reason To Rejoice! M&S Is Opening Their Third Store In The City & It's Raining Gifts, Today!
Rajarhat
Malls
image - City Centre - New Town
Malls

City Centre - New Town

Catch A Movie On Weekends: Here Are Things To Do At The Mall
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Rene
Clothing Stores

Rene

Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - The Calcutta Antique
Handicrafts Stores

The Calcutta Antique

Stop By This Store For Wall Clocks, Showpieces & Other Home Decor Stuff
Newtown
Book Stores
image - Crossword
Book Stores

Crossword

Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library
Newtown
Jewellery Shops
image - Syndicate Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Syndicate Jewellers

Solitaires To Polki-Kundan Sets: Shop For Stunning Jewellery Designs From This Store
Newtown
Pet Stores
image - Animel Planet
Pet Stores

Animel Planet

This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover
Newtown
Bath & Body Stores
image - On A Healthy Note
Bath & Body Stores

On A Healthy Note

This City-Based Lifestyle Store Should Be Your Go-To Place For All things Natural
Bidhan Nagar
Accessories
image - Nivedh Creations
Accessories

Nivedh Creations

Stock Customised Handmade Floral Jewellery, Accessories And Wall Hangings From Here
Bidhan Nagar
