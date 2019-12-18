Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Haridevpur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Haridevpur
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Accessories
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Gyms
Salons
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rangga
Looking For Khadi And Linen Sarees To Amp Up Your Wardrobe? Rangga Is Where You Should Go
Tollygunge
Cafes
Cafes
Tolly Date Cafe
Plan A Date At This Cute Little Cafe In Tollygunge
Cafes
Cafes
The Chaiwala
Chat, Chai & More: The Chaiwala Is The Perfect Adda To Chill With Your Friends
Tollygunge
Boutiques
Boutiques
Bohurupi Santiniketan
Go Boho This Summer With This Boutique’s Comfortable And Chic Collection
Tollygunge
Sports Venues
Sports Venues
Tollygunge Club
This 200-Year-Old Club Was Set Up In An Area Of Retreat For British Merchants
Tollygunge
Bakeries
Bakeries
Aao Ji Khao Ji
This Eatery Has A Live Bakery And Even "Bakes" Tandoori Chicken. REALLY!
Tollygunge
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kundokali Saree
Bookmark This Store For All Your Byloom And Handloom Saree Needs
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chowman
Get Your Duck Cravings Sorted With Chowman's Duck Festival
Behala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Dashobhuja
Score Sarees From Where Celebs Do! This Brand Has Dressed The Likes Of Jaya Ahsan!
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Behala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hatari Restaurant
Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Behala
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Petal Crafts
Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Label Ishana
Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwich & Shake Factory
Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Roland Pro Music
Stop Humming And Head To This Store To Address All Your Musical Dreams
Tollygunge
Bakeries
Bakeries
Shuktara Cakes
Try These Authentic French Madeleines And Financiers At This Bakery
Behala
Other
Other
Share Market
Get Chai And Breakfast On The Road Behind Writers' Building In Kolkata For Just INR 100
Behala
Salons
Salons
Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon
Birthday Parties Or Rejuvenate With The Girls: This Pretty Cafe-Themed Salon Is Winning Over Our Hearts
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Noodle Story
Dash To This Kiosk On Prince Anwar Shah Road For Tasty Quick Bites & More
Tollygunge
Boutiques
Boutiques
Namah
This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
Have a great recommendation for
Haridevpur?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE