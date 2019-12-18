Haridevpur

Clothing Stores
image - Rangga
Clothing Stores

Rangga

Looking For Khadi And Linen Sarees To Amp Up Your Wardrobe? Rangga Is Where You Should Go
Tollygunge
Cafes
image - Tolly Date Cafe
Cafes

Tolly Date Cafe

Plan A Date At This Cute Little Cafe In Tollygunge
Cafes
image - The Chaiwala
Cafes

The Chaiwala

Chat, Chai & More: The Chaiwala Is The Perfect Adda To Chill With Your Friends
Tollygunge
Boutiques
image - Bohurupi Santiniketan
Boutiques

Bohurupi Santiniketan

Go Boho This Summer With This Boutique’s Comfortable And Chic Collection
Tollygunge
Sports Venues
image - Tollygunge Club
Sports Venues

Tollygunge Club

This 200-Year-Old Club Was Set Up In An Area Of Retreat For British Merchants
Tollygunge
Bakeries
image - Aao Ji Khao Ji
Bakeries

Aao Ji Khao Ji

This Eatery Has A Live Bakery And Even "Bakes" Tandoori Chicken. REALLY!
Tollygunge
Clothing Stores
image - Kundokali Saree
Clothing Stores

Kundokali Saree

Bookmark This Store For All Your Byloom And Handloom Saree Needs
Casual Dining
image - Chowman
Casual Dining

Chowman

Get Your Duck Cravings Sorted With Chowman's Duck Festival
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Dashobhuja
Clothing Stores

Dashobhuja

Score Sarees From Where Celebs Do! This Brand Has Dressed The Likes Of Jaya Ahsan!
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Hatari Restaurant
Casual Dining

Hatari Restaurant

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Behala
Gift Shops
image - Petal Crafts
Gift Shops

Petal Crafts

Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Label Ishana
Clothing Stores

Label Ishana

Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sandwich & Shake Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Sandwich & Shake Factory

Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Roland Pro Music
Musical Instrument Stores

Roland Pro Music

Stop Humming And Head To This Store To Address All Your Musical Dreams
Tollygunge
Bakeries
image - Shuktara Cakes
Bakeries

Shuktara Cakes

Try These Authentic French Madeleines And Financiers At This Bakery
Behala
Other
image - Share Market
Other

Share Market

Get Chai And Breakfast On The Road Behind Writers' Building In Kolkata For Just INR 100
Behala
Salons
image - Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon
Salons

Tiffany Nail & Beauty Salon

Birthday Parties Or Rejuvenate With The Girls: This Pretty Cafe-Themed Salon Is Winning Over Our Hearts
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Noodle Story
Fast Food Restaurants

The Noodle Story

Dash To This Kiosk On Prince Anwar Shah Road For Tasty Quick Bites & More
Tollygunge
Boutiques
image - Namah
Boutiques

Namah

This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
