Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Fort William

Fort William’s New Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Start At Just INR 2
Hastings
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Princep Ghat

Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Hastings
Hotels
Hotels

Taj Bengal

Rooms With A View: Book A Stay At The Iconic Taj Bengal
Alipore
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Alipore Zoological Gardens

Go On A Date With Simba, Nala Or Timon At Kolkata's Only Animal Kingdom
Alipore
Hotels
Hotels

Glenburn Penthouse

This Luxe Colonial Boutique Hotel Is Everything You Need For Staycation Goals
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Sri Aurobindo Bhavan

The Aurobindo Ashram Store Has French Pot Pourri, Organic Jams, Honey, Candles & More
Elgin
Homestays
Homestays

The Old House

Heading To A Beach For Your Honeymoon? These Breezy Resort Dresses Will Have You Sorted
Bhowanipur
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Outram Ghat

Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Kolkata
Hotels
Hotels

Patha Sathi Motel

Taking A Road Trip? These Govt-Run 'Motels' Have Everything You Need For a Quick Stopover
Taltala
Hotels
Hotels

The Oberoi Grand

A Grand Experience: Plan Your Next Staycation At This Iconic, So-Kolkata Hotel
Taltala
Hotels
Hotels

Park Prime Kolkata

Check Into The Trippy Park Prime For Business Or A Staycation
Bhowanipur
Hotels
Hotels

The Corner Courtyard

Kolkata's Most Beautiful Boutique Hotel Starts At Less Than INR 3,000 A Night
Travel Services
Travel Services

Calcutta Photo Tours

A Walk To Remember: Explore The City Of Joy Like Never Before Only With Calcutta Photo Tours
Hotels
Hotels

Aminia Guest House

This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Homestays
Homestays

Transit House

When In Kolkata, Plan A Stay At This Iconic Guest House In Rashbehari
Lake Market
Homestays
Homestays

Monalisa Guest House

This Iconic Guest House Is Perfect For A Chilled Out Budget Stay. Even Vidya Balan Was Here!
Ballygunge
Homestays
Homestays

The Ivy House

Ivy-Laden Walls And Colonial Vibes: This Pretty B&B Is Redefining #StaycationGoals
Ballygunge
Homestays
Homestays

The Mandeville

Head To This Colonial Style Guest House In The Heart Of Kolkata For A Trip Down Memory Lane
Ballygunge
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Rabindra Sarobar Lake

Bring In The New Year With This Unique Protest
Dhakuria
Travel Services
Travel Services

Flying Squirrel Holidays

Meet Santa Claus Or Stay In A Cave Hotel: Get Your Dream Vacation From This Travel Service
Gariahat
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Rabindra Sarovar

Free Salsa Classes, Rowing & Live Music: Everything You Can Do At Kolkata's Fave Hangout, The Lakes
Dhakuria
