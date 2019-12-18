Explore
Hastings
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hastings
Fort William
Fort William’s New Eco-Friendly E-Rickshaws Start At Just INR 2
Hastings
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Princep Ghat
Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Hastings
Hotels
Hotels
Taj Bengal
Rooms With A View: Book A Stay At The Iconic Taj Bengal
Alipore
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
Alipore Zoological Gardens
Go On A Date With Simba, Nala Or Timon At Kolkata's Only Animal Kingdom
Alipore
Hotels
Hotels
Glenburn Penthouse
This Luxe Colonial Boutique Hotel Is Everything You Need For Staycation Goals
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Sri Aurobindo Bhavan
The Aurobindo Ashram Store Has French Pot Pourri, Organic Jams, Honey, Candles & More
Elgin
Homestays
Homestays
The Old House
Heading To A Beach For Your Honeymoon? These Breezy Resort Dresses Will Have You Sorted
Bhowanipur
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Outram Ghat
Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Kolkata
Hotels
Hotels
Patha Sathi Motel
Taking A Road Trip? These Govt-Run 'Motels' Have Everything You Need For a Quick Stopover
Taltala
Hotels
Hotels
The Oberoi Grand
A Grand Experience: Plan Your Next Staycation At This Iconic, So-Kolkata Hotel
Taltala
Hotels
Hotels
Park Prime Kolkata
Check Into The Trippy Park Prime For Business Or A Staycation
Bhowanipur
Hotels
Hotels
The Corner Courtyard
Kolkata's Most Beautiful Boutique Hotel Starts At Less Than INR 3,000 A Night
Travel Services
Travel Services
Calcutta Photo Tours
A Walk To Remember: Explore The City Of Joy Like Never Before Only With Calcutta Photo Tours
Hotels
Hotels
Aminia Guest House
This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Homestays
Homestays
Transit House
When In Kolkata, Plan A Stay At This Iconic Guest House In Rashbehari
Lake Market
Homestays
Homestays
Monalisa Guest House
This Iconic Guest House Is Perfect For A Chilled Out Budget Stay. Even Vidya Balan Was Here!
Ballygunge
Homestays
Homestays
The Ivy House
Ivy-Laden Walls And Colonial Vibes: This Pretty B&B Is Redefining #StaycationGoals
Ballygunge
Homestays
Homestays
The Mandeville
Head To This Colonial Style Guest House In The Heart Of Kolkata For A Trip Down Memory Lane
Ballygunge
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Rabindra Sarobar Lake
Bring In The New Year With This Unique Protest
Dhakuria
Travel Services
Travel Services
Flying Squirrel Holidays
Meet Santa Claus Or Stay In A Cave Hotel: Get Your Dream Vacation From This Travel Service
Gariahat
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Rabindra Sarovar
Free Salsa Classes, Rowing & Live Music: Everything You Can Do At Kolkata's Fave Hangout, The Lakes
Dhakuria
