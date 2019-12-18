Howrah Maidan

Gyms
image - BeMeFit
Gyms

BeMeFit

Howrah Peeps, Step Up Your Fitness Game With This Brand New Gym
Howrah A. C Market
Accessories
image - Jute Smart
Accessories

Jute Smart

This Kolkata Brand Will Give You A Lot Of Options If There’s Jute On Your Mind
Street Stores
image - Mullick Ghat Flower Market
Street Stores

Mullick Ghat Flower Market

Get Some Flower Power At The 130-Year-Old Mullick Ghat Flower Market
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Parks
image - Millennium Park
Parks

Millennium Park

Dine On The River: Book A Boat For Your Next Party
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Other
image - Metcalfe Hall
Other

Metcalfe Hall

Check Out A Slice Of Bengal History At This 180 Year Old Building Overlooking The Hooghly
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Museums
image - SBI Archive & Museum
Museums

SBI Archive & Museum

Learn About The Transition Of Banking In India At SBI Archive And Museum
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Clothing Stores
image - Shuddh Khadi Bhandar
Clothing Stores

Shuddh Khadi Bhandar

Want To Ditch Usual Cottons? Visit This Store For All Things Khadi
Burrabazar
Other
image - Standard Chartered Building
Other

Standard Chartered Building

This 1908 Building Once Owned By The Burdwan Maharaja Has A 110-Ft Tall Clock Tower
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Street Food
image - Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Street Food

Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall

Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Cafes
image - Cafe By The Lane
Cafes

Cafe By The Lane

Shh... We Found This Quaint Cafe In Howrah Serving Delish Cheesecakes And Shakes
Religious Establishments
image - Maghen David Synagogue
Religious Establishments

Maghen David Synagogue

When In Kolkata, Visit This Gorgeous 134-Year-Old Synagogue
Barabazar
Other
image - The Oriental Insurance Building
Other

The Oriental Insurance Building

Check Out This Stunning 1914 Building Before It's Demolished (Like The Old Kenilworth)
Cafes
image - The Tea Room
Cafes

The Tea Room

Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
Religious Establishments
image - St. Andrew's Church
Religious Establishments

St. Andrew's Church

Walk Down This Street In Kolkata, The Only One In The World Which Hosts Every Religious Institution
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Markets
image - Bara Bazar Market
Markets

Bara Bazar Market

Hood Guide: Where To Shop, What To Eat & See In Burrabazaar
Barabazar
Casual Dining
image - The Bhoj Company
Casual Dining

The Bhoj Company

Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Tourist Attractions
image - Outram Ghat
Tourist Attractions

Outram Ghat

Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Kolkata
Government Offices
image - Dead Letter Office
Government Offices

Dead Letter Office

This Stunning 140-Year-Old Building Is Home To Every Unsent Letter In Bengal
Lal Bazar
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
