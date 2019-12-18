Explore
Howrah Maidan
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Howrah Maidan
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Food Stores
Lounges
Gyms
BeMeFit
Howrah Peeps, Step Up Your Fitness Game With This Brand New Gym
Howrah A. C Market
Jute Smart
This Kolkata Brand Will Give You A Lot Of Options If There’s Jute On Your Mind
Mullick Ghat Flower Market
Get Some Flower Power At The 130-Year-Old Mullick Ghat Flower Market
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Millennium Park
Dine On The River: Book A Boat For Your Next Party
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Metcalfe Hall
Check Out A Slice Of Bengal History At This 180 Year Old Building Overlooking The Hooghly
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
SBI Archive & Museum
Learn About The Transition Of Banking In India At SBI Archive And Museum
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Shuddh Khadi Bhandar
Want To Ditch Usual Cottons? Visit This Store For All Things Khadi
Burrabazar
Standard Chartered Building
This 1908 Building Once Owned By The Burdwan Maharaja Has A 110-Ft Tall Clock Tower
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Kona Dukan - Stock Exchange Tea Stall
Dalhousie Is Living Up To Lazy Morning Breakfast Goals And You Have To Check It Out
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Cafe By The Lane
Shh... We Found This Quaint Cafe In Howrah Serving Delish Cheesecakes And Shakes
Maghen David Synagogue
When In Kolkata, Visit This Gorgeous 134-Year-Old Synagogue
Barabazar
The Oriental Insurance Building
Check Out This Stunning 1914 Building Before It's Demolished (Like The Old Kenilworth)
The Tea Room
Date Night Or Formal Meetings: Savour An Exquisite Range Of Teas At This Iconic Tea Lounge In The City
Binoy Badal Dinesh Bag
St. Andrew's Church
Walk Down This Street In Kolkata, The Only One In The World Which Hosts Every Religious Institution
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Bara Bazar Market
Hood Guide: Where To Shop, What To Eat & See In Burrabazaar
Barabazar
The Bhoj Company
Drop By This Restaurant In Lal Bazaar For Authentic Dhakai Cuisine!
B. B. D. Bag Dalhousie Square
Outram Ghat
Slow Boat Rides To Gorgeous Sunsets, & Bhel: Spend The Perfect Evening With Bae At Prinsep Ghat
Kolkata
Dead Letter Office
This Stunning 140-Year-Old Building Is Home To Every Unsent Letter In Bengal
Lal Bazar
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
