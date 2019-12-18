Explore
Jodhpur Park
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Fine Dining
Cafes
Cafes
Crepestan
This New Cafe Has Brought The Crepe Culture To Town & We're Loving It
Jodhpur Park
Street Food
Rajendra Phuchka
Rajendra Phuchka
Try Kolkata's Dearest Street Food From This Award-Winning Phuchkawala
Jodhpur Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Haka Xpress
Haka Xpress
Craving Chinese Food? Head To This Eatery In Jodhpur Park Now
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Diner 49B
Diner 49B
This Beautiful Place Have Attractive Interiors With Delicious Food
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Cafes
Brewbakes
Brewbakes Is In Jodhpur Park And We Just Can't Keep Calm!
Jodhpur Park
Bakeries
Sugar Top
Sugar Top
Sugar Top In Lake Gardens Will Top Your List Of Dessert Destinations
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Cafes
The Tavern Cafe
Pretty Spaces & Delish Food: Head To This New Cafe With Your Squad
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Positive
Positively Amazing: Visit This Cafe & Join The Brave Feat Of These HIV+ Teenagers
Jodhpur Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Hogsworth
Hogsworth
This Food Kiosk In Jodhpur Park Serves Crab, Lobster & More Starting At Just INR 100
Jodhpur Park
Dessert Parlours
Rollick
Rollick
Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Cafes
Abar Baithak
Are You A Satyajit Ray Fan? Then You Are Bound To Love This Hidden Gem In The City Of Joy
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Mug
The New Café in Kolkata Every Millenial Has to Try
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
Cafes
Dolly's The Tea Shop
This Cafe Started By India's First Woman Tea Taster Serves Over 70 Types Of Tea
Dhakuria
Cafes
Cafes
The Lighthouse Cafe
First Look: You've Got To Visit This New Cafe-Cum-Bookstore Inside A Visual Arts Space
Lake Gardens
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok To Walk
Wok To Walk
This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Ubuntu Community
Ubuntu Community
All You Vegans Out There! Rejoice Because The City Finally Has An All Vegan Cafe & You Must Drop In
Dhakuria
Fast Food Restaurants
Calcutta Canteen
Calcutta Canteen
Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Opening In Kolkata And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Riyasat
Riyasat
Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Wai Wai City
Wai Wai City
Wai Wai City Has Come To Kolkata & It's Noodle Dreams
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Flame & Grill
Flame & Grill
Flame & Grill Has Reopened At South City Mall And It's Better Than Before
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Cafe Mezzuna
Cafe Mezzuna
Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Pind Balluchi
Balle Balle! Delhi's Iconic Pind Balluchi Has Arrived & We're Scarfing On Their Butter Chicken
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Hanglaatherium
Hanglaatherium
On The Lookout For Crazy Combo Deals? Head To This Eatery For All Things Delicious
Lake Gardens
Cafes
Cafes
Mufasa Restro Cafe
Love The Lion King? So Does This Lake Gardens Cafe
Lake Gardens
Cafes
Cafes
Snacking
This Chill Cafe Allows You to Break Free From Your Phone Addiction
Lake Gardens
Casual Dining
Momo I Am
Momo I Am
Must-Try: The Steamed Pork Momos At Momo I Am Near South City Mall
Lake Gardens
Fast Food Restaurants
Siam 37
Siam 37
It's Raining Thai Awesomeness At This Simple Yet Cosy Thai Restaurant
Lake Gardens
Cafes
Cafes
Plan 'B'
Plan B Will Be Your Plan A The Next Time You Look For Hangout Spot
Tollygunge
Cafes
Cafes
Lords Bakery
Visit This Newly Opened Bakery For Delish Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Lake Gardens
Bakeries
Bakeries
With Love Brownie
Craving Some Brownies? 'With Love, Brownies' Are Sure To Be Able To Help With That
Dhakuria
Casual Dining
Bijoli Grill
Bijoli Grill
Craving Bengali Food? This Grill House in Southern Avenue Serves An Iconic Fare
Southern Avenue
