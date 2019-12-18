Jodhpur Park

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jodhpur Park

Cafes
image - Crepestan
Crepestan

This New Cafe Has Brought The Crepe Culture To Town & We're Loving It
Jodhpur Park
Street Food
image - Rajendra Phuchka
Rajendra Phuchka

Try Kolkata's Dearest Street Food From This Award-Winning Phuchkawala
Jodhpur Park
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Haka Xpress
Haka Xpress

Craving Chinese Food? Head To This Eatery In Jodhpur Park Now
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
image - Diner 49B
Diner 49B

This Beautiful Place Have Attractive Interiors With Delicious Food
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - Brewbakes
Brewbakes

Brewbakes Is In Jodhpur Park And We Just Can't Keep Calm!
Jodhpur Park
Bakeries
image - Sugar Top
Sugar Top

Sugar Top In Lake Gardens Will Top Your List Of Dessert Destinations
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - The Tavern Cafe
The Tavern Cafe

Pretty Spaces & Delish Food: Head To This New Cafe With Your Squad
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - Cafe Positive
Cafe Positive

Positively Amazing: Visit This Cafe & Join The Brave Feat Of These HIV+ Teenagers
Jodhpur Park
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hogsworth
Hogsworth

This Food Kiosk In Jodhpur Park Serves Crab, Lobster & More Starting At Just INR 100
Jodhpur Park
Dessert Parlours
image - Rollick
Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - Abar Baithak
Abar Baithak

Are You A Satyajit Ray Fan? Then You Are Bound To Love This Hidden Gem In The City Of Joy
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - Blue Mug
Blue Mug

The New Café in Kolkata Every Millenial Has to Try
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - Dolly's The Tea Shop
Dolly's The Tea Shop

This Cafe Started By India's First Woman Tea Taster Serves Over 70 Types Of Tea
Dhakuria
Cafes
image - The Lighthouse Cafe
The Lighthouse Cafe

First Look: You've Got To Visit This New Cafe-Cum-Bookstore Inside A Visual Arts Space
Lake Gardens
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wok To Walk
Wok To Walk

This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Ubuntu Community
Ubuntu Community

All You Vegans Out There! Rejoice Because The City Finally Has An All Vegan Cafe & You Must Drop In
Dhakuria
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Calcutta Canteen
Calcutta Canteen

Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Opening In Kolkata And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Riyasat
Riyasat

Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Wai Wai City
Wai Wai City

Wai Wai City Has Come To Kolkata & It's Noodle Dreams
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
image - Flame & Grill
Flame & Grill

Flame & Grill Has Reopened At South City Mall And It's Better Than Before
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Mezzuna
Cafe Mezzuna

Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Pind Balluchi
Pind Balluchi

Balle Balle! Delhi's Iconic Pind Balluchi Has Arrived & We're Scarfing On Their Butter Chicken
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
image - Hanglaatherium
Hanglaatherium

On The Lookout For Crazy Combo Deals? Head To This Eatery For All Things Delicious
Lake Gardens
Cafes
image - Mufasa Restro Cafe
Mufasa Restro Cafe

Love The Lion King? So Does This Lake Gardens Cafe
Lake Gardens
Cafes
image - Snacking
Snacking

This Chill Cafe Allows You to Break Free From Your Phone Addiction
Lake Gardens
Casual Dining
image - Momo I Am
Momo I Am

Must-Try: The Steamed Pork Momos At Momo I Am Near South City Mall
Lake Gardens
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Siam 37
Siam 37

It's Raining Thai Awesomeness At This Simple Yet Cosy Thai Restaurant
Lake Gardens
Cafes
image - Plan 'B'
Plan 'B'

Plan B Will Be Your Plan A The Next Time You Look For Hangout Spot
Tollygunge
Cafes
image - Lords Bakery
Lords Bakery

Visit This Newly Opened Bakery For Delish Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Lake Gardens
Bakeries
image - With Love Brownie
With Love Brownie

Craving Some Brownies? 'With Love, Brownies' Are Sure To Be Able To Help With That
Dhakuria
Casual Dining
image - Bijoli Grill
Bijoli Grill

Craving Bengali Food? This Grill House in Southern Avenue Serves An Iconic Fare
Southern Avenue
