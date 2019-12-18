Explore
Kasba
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kasba
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata's Iconic Arsalan That Aren't Biryani
Kasba
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Nanighar
Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjabee Rasoi
Good Food Good Mood
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Let's Poaka
Pork Lovers, Rejoice! This Eatery Delivers Sumptuous Dishes At Your Door
Kasba
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Pou Chong
This New Kiosk Has Authentic Baos, Sui Mai, Soups & More Starting At Just INR 40
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eagle Boys Pizza
In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Spicery By Sigree
Spice Things Up At This Desi Pub & The Street Food Twist
Shantipally
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Strings
Treat Yo' Bae To A Memorable Meal At This Kasba Cafe
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Rush To This Newbie At Kasba For A Touch Of London Street Food!
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Mozza
There's A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hoppipola
Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shillong Point
Shillong Point Serves Up Authentic Khasi Dishes (And More) In A Cosy Setting
Gariahat
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
NightKitchen
Call The Knights Of NightKitchen To Slay Your Midnight Hunger
Tiljala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale
Tantalizing Treat From The Newly Opened Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Wale
Topsia
Bakeries
Bakeries
Meraki Artisan Cheese & Rustic Bakes
It's Indeed Cheesy-Licious, Kolkata Gets It's First Artisanal Cheese & Dessert Parlour In Dhakuria
Cafes
Cafes
033
Bangali Khabar & Adda Thek Now Served With A Twist At This New Cafe!
Gariahat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ekdalia Rd.
This Eatery Has A Road For A Name And European Fare For A Charming Date
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Santa's Fantasea
From Seafood To Tribal: Santa's Fantasea Is A Must-Try If You Are An Adventurous Foodie
Dhakuria
Cafes
Cafes
The Cafe Store
Enjoy Your Coffee With A Dose Of Art And Music At This Place In Ballygunge Terrace
Dhakuria
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Gariahat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamamomo
Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Cafes
Cafes
The Whistling Kettle
#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Cafes
Cafes
who said PIZZA ??!!
This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
