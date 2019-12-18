Kasba

Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Delivery Services
image - Nanighar
Delivery Services

Nanighar

Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Punjabee Rasoi
Casual Dining

Punjabee Rasoi

Good Food Good Mood
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Let's Poaka
Fast Food Restaurants

Let's Poaka

Pork Lovers, Rejoice! This Eatery Delivers Sumptuous Dishes At Your Door
Kasba
Delivery Services
image - Pou Chong
Delivery Services

Pou Chong

This New Kiosk Has Authentic Baos, Sui Mai, Soups & More Starting At Just INR 40
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eagle Boys Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Eagle Boys Pizza

In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Spicery By Sigree
Casual Dining

Spicery By Sigree

Spice Things Up At This Desi Pub & The Street Food Twist
Shantipally
Cafes
image - Cafe Strings
Cafes

Cafe Strings

Treat Yo' Bae To A Memorable Meal At This Kasba Cafe
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Rush To This Newbie At Kasba For A Touch Of London Street Food!
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Mozza
Fast Food Restaurants

Mr. Mozza

There’s A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Hoppipola
Casual Dining

Hoppipola

Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Casual Dining
image - Shillong Point
Casual Dining

Shillong Point

Shillong Point Serves Up Authentic Khasi Dishes (And More) In A Cosy Setting
Gariahat
Delivery Services
image - NightKitchen
Delivery Services

NightKitchen

Call The Knights Of NightKitchen To Slay Your Midnight Hunger
Tiljala
Casual Dining
image - Rang De Basanti Dhaba
Casual Dining

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale

Tantalizing Treat From The Newly Opened Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Wale
Topsia
Bakeries
image - Meraki Artisan Cheese & Rustic Bakes
Bakeries

Meraki Artisan Cheese & Rustic Bakes

It's Indeed Cheesy-Licious, Kolkata Gets It's First Artisanal Cheese & Dessert Parlour In Dhakuria
Cafes
image - 033
Cafes

033

Bangali Khabar & Adda Thek Now Served With A Twist At This New Cafe!
Gariahat
Casual Dining
image - Ekdalia Rd.
Casual Dining

Ekdalia Rd.

This Eatery Has A Road For A Name And European Fare For A Charming Date
Casual Dining
image - Santa's Fantasea
Casual Dining

Santa's Fantasea

From Seafood To Tribal: Santa's Fantasea Is A Must-Try If You Are An Adventurous Foodie
Dhakuria
Cafes
image - The Cafe Store
Cafes

The Cafe Store

Enjoy Your Coffee With A Dose Of Art And Music At This Place In Ballygunge Terrace
Dhakuria
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo I Am
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo I Am

Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Gariahat
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mamamomo
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamamomo

Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Cafes
image - The Whistling Kettle
Cafes

The Whistling Kettle

#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Cafes
image - who said PIZZA ??!!
Cafes

who said PIZZA ??!!

This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
