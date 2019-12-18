Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kolkata Airport
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kolkata Airport
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Handicrafts Stores
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Jewellery Shops
Book Stores
Boutiques
Food Courts
Furniture Stores
Other
Other
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
The Kolkata Airport Is Going Green: Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Dum Dum Cant
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Biswa Bangla
From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Dum Dum Park
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Biswa Bangla
From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Dum Dum Park
Food Courts
Food Courts
Food Boulevard
Take Your Beautiful Date To This Place For A Lovely Evening
Kolkata
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Scrap Paper Scissor
Tired Of The Same Old Mugs & Frames? Hit Up This Brand For Creative Gift Ideas
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafes
Table Nine
Whether It's Spicy Tacos Or Pan Fried Momos, Table Nine In New Town Is Where The Action Is
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nest - Howard Johnson
Hojo: A Classic & Luxurious Dining Near Chinar Park
Kolkata
Gyms
Gyms
Anytime Fitness
This Health Club Is Open 24/7, So No Excuses About Late Work Hours
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Univrse Virtual Reality Arcade
Be In The Game Instead Of Just Looking At It At The City's First Virtual Gaming Arcade
Newtown
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn
Remedy Your Sweet Tooth With Treats From Across Bengal At This New Patisserie
Kolkata
Hotels
Hotels
Howard Johnson
Howard Johnson In Rajarhat Is Serving Late Night Sundaes & They're Simply Delish
Rajarhat
Pubs
Pubs
Traffic Gastropub
Paisa Vasool: The Chicken Poutine At Rajarhat's Traffic Gastropub Is Totally Worth Your Time & Money!
Newtown
Book Stores
Book Stores
Crossword
Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library
Newtown
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Animel Planet
This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover
Newtown
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Orient
Stop By The Orient In City Centre 2 For An Authentic Asian Meal
Newtown
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rene
Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women
Newtown
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
On My Way
This Chinar Park Eatery Does Paan Fondue, BBQ Paan, Waffles, Shakes & More
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Ikon
This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home
Newtown
Have a great recommendation for
Kolkata Airport?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE