Manick Tala

Clothing Stores
image - Mr. Ajay Kumar
Mr. Ajay Kumar

This Designer Studio Has Opulent Printed Wear For Every Occasion
Clothing Stores
image - Mufti
Mufti

All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Fabric Stores
image - Tara Clothes Printers
Tara Clothes Printers

From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Casual Dining
image - @49
@49

This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Boutiques
image - Ramdhanu Boutique
Ramdhanu Boutique

From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hedua Chat
Hedua Chat

Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shiv Assram
Shiv Assram

This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Delivery Services
image - Hungry Monkzzz
Hungry Monkzzz

Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Sweet Shops
image - Subodh Chandra Mullick
Subodh Chandra Mullick

Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Pan
image - Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar
Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar

Head Over To This Iconic Pan Shop For Their Chocolate Pan!
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons

This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Sweet Shops
image - Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy

Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Movie Theatres
image - Star Theatre
Star Theatre

Your Next Movie Should Be At This 1883 Cinema Hall In North Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Silk House
Silk House

Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Stationery Stores
image - Samrat
Samrat

Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Wow! Momo

Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Shoe Stores
image - Ajanta Footcare
Ajanta Footcare

This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Niranjan Agar
Niranjan Agar

Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Homestays
image - Calcutta Bungalow
Calcutta Bungalow

This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Poochka Wala
Poochka Wala

Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Home Décor Stores
image - Kalaniketan
Kalaniketan

We Picked Up South India's Classic Tanjore Paintings At These Stores
