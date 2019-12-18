Explore
Manick Tala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mr. Ajay Kumar
This Designer Studio Has Opulent Printed Wear For Every Occasion
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mufti
All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Manick Tala
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Tara Clothes Printers
From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
@49
This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Manick Tala
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ramdhanu Boutique
From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Manick Tala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hedua Chat
Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shiv Assram
This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Hungry Monkzzz
Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Subodh Chandra Mullick
Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Hati Bagan
Pan
Pan
Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar
Head Over To This Iconic Pan Shop For Their Chocolate Pan!
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Hati Bagan
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Star Theatre
Your Next Movie Should Be At This 1883 Cinema Hall In North Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Silk House
Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Samrat
Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Ajanta Footcare
This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Niranjan Agar
Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Chittaranjan Avenue
Homestays
Homestays
Calcutta Bungalow
This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Shyambazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Poochka Wala
Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Kalaniketan
We Picked Up South India's Classic Tanjore Paintings At These Stores
Kankurgachi
