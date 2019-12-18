Manick Tala

Clothing Stores
image - Mr. Ajay Kumar
Clothing Stores

Mr. Ajay Kumar

This Designer Studio Has Opulent Printed Wear For Every Occasion
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
image - Mufti
Clothing Stores

Mufti

All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Manick Tala
Fabric Stores
image - Tara Clothes Printers
Fabric Stores

Tara Clothes Printers

From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Boutiques
image - Ramdhanu Boutique
Boutiques

Ramdhanu Boutique

From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
image - Silk House
Clothing Stores

Silk House

Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Stationery Stores
image - Samrat
Stationery Stores

Samrat

Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Shoe Stores
image - Ajanta Footcare
Shoe Stores

Ajanta Footcare

This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Home Décor Stores
image - Kalaniketan
Home Décor Stores

Kalaniketan

We Picked Up South India's Classic Tanjore Paintings At These Stores
Kankurgachi
Fabric Stores
image - Prints & Weaves
Fabric Stores

Prints & Weaves

An Exquisite Collection Of Printed Fabrics Only At Prints And Weaves
Kankurgachi
Boutiques
image - Tilottama Boutique
Boutiques

Tilottama Boutique

Trying To Find Kantha Stitch Outfits? This Boutique Can Help You Get One
Sovabazar
Clothing Stores
image - Golchha Bridal Studio
Clothing Stores

Golchha Bridal Studio

This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day
Burrabazar
Clothing Stores
image - Meghana
Clothing Stores

Meghana

Buy Now Or Cry Later: This Shop Has Banarasi Sarees Under INR 3000
Chittaranjan Avenue
Clothing Stores
image - WNW
Clothing Stores

WNW

Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique
Kankurgachi
Accessories
image - Folk
Accessories

Folk

You Must Check This City-Based Brand For Affordable, Innovative Bags & Accessories
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - FOMO
Clothing Stores

FOMO

You Will Get Major FOMO If You Don't Visit This Apparel Store In Kankurgachi
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - Tanayaa
Clothing Stores

Tanayaa

Calling All Ladies! Check Out This Store In Kankurgachi For Traditional & Indo-Westerns At Affordable Rates
Kankurgachi
Boutiques
image - Ki & Ka Fashion Studio
Boutiques

Ki & Ka Fashion Studio

D-Day Arriving Soon? You Dream, Let This Fashion Studio In Kankurgachi Design It For You
Kankurgachi
Fabric Stores
image - M S Handloom Cottage
Fabric Stores

M S Handloom Cottage

This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics
Burrabazar
Book Stores
image - Das Gupta & Company Pvt. Ltd.
Book Stores

Das Gupta & Company Pvt. Ltd.

This 1886 Heritage Bookstore Takes Online Orders & Will Deliver Books To Your Doorstep
College Square
Book Stores
image - Chuckervertty Chatterjee & Co. Ltd.
Book Stores

Chuckervertty Chatterjee & Co. Ltd.

This Hidden Bookstore Behind Coffee House Will Take You On A Trip To Hogwarts!
College Square
Fabric Stores
image - Firefly
Fabric Stores

Firefly

Looking For Kickass Fabric Options? Head To This Store In Kankurgachi For The Best Ones
Kankurgachi
Accessories
image - Sahara Sports
Accessories

Sahara Sports

And The Trophy Goes To... Head To This Store To Find Out Where The Trophy Came From
Burrabazar
