Middleton Row
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Middleton Row
Clothing Stores
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Boutiques
Jewellery Shops
Book Stores
Shoe Stores
Markets
Gift Shops
Handicrafts Stores
The Star Story
This Brand Will Curate A Personalised Map Of The Stars For Your Loved Ones
Middleton Row
Sutton & Sons Pvt. Ltd.
Your Gardens Can Now Be Replenished With Seeds From This 107-year Old Company
Middleton Row
Barretts
Add A Touch Of Antique Glory To Your Space With This Vintage Boutique's Furniture
Goel Furnishings
Drop In At This Store To Add Some Drama In The Form Of Drapes And Sofa Covers To Your Living Space
S Light
Check Out These Luxe Chandeliers And Rustic Lamps For Sanjay Leela Bhansali Feels
Twigs & Tales
If Gifting Is Not On Your A-Game List, Get These Pros To Do It For You
Ananda
Pick Up A One-Of-A-Kind Sari From This Iconic Boutique Once Frequented By Indira Gandhi
Kolkata
Yellow & More
This Shop In Park Centre Will Make You Fall In Love With Good Ol Kurtis All Over Again
Park Street Area
Karmyog
Cards, Bags & Stationery: This NGO-Run Shop Is A Paper Paradise
Kolkata
Victor Brother's
Typewriters, Film Cameras & More: How To Find Vintage Treasures At Kolkata's Auction Houses
Kolkata
Moumita
Up Your Six Yards of Elegance With Super-Comfy Handloom Saris From This Shop
Bhatter Silver Arts
Fancy Clocks To Frames: This Shop On Russell Street Sells All Things Silver
Baluchari
Splurge On Gorgeous Jackets, Dresses & Shoes Made From Baluchari Silk
Park Street Area
Faboutique
This Fabric Store Is A Heaven For Those Who Tailor Make Their Outfits
The Russell Exchange
Typewriters, Film Cameras & More: How To Find Vintage Treasures At Kolkata's Auction Houses
Park Street Area
Mumuso
Quirky Earphones, Whacky Bags & Cutesy Stationery: All For INR 99 Up At Korean Brand Mumuso On Park Street
Taltala
Bingsha Shatabdi
Catch A Cat Reading Comics At This Bookstore In Park Street
Taltala
Shimmer
This Boutique In Russell Street Stocks Fashionable & Affordable Clothes For Women
Giggles
Ekam Candles To Poker Board: Giggles Has A New Store & It's Lined With Fun Things
Kolkata
Pranati Kejriwall
Go Dramatic; Flaunt French Silhouettes And Asymmetrical Drapes With This New Designer Line
Sawaria
Head To This Store On Russell Street To Sort Your Occasion Wear Needs
Park Street Area
Ssaha Design Shop
Bring Back Jamdani With This Store's Stylish Stoles And Classy Tunics
Taltala
