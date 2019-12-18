Middleton Row

image - The Star Story
The Star Story

This Brand Will Curate A Personalised Map Of The Stars For Your Loved Ones
Middleton Row
image - Sutton & Sons Pvt. Ltd.
Sutton & Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Your Gardens Can Now Be Replenished With Seeds From This 107-year Old Company
Middleton Row
image - Barretts
Barretts

Add A Touch Of Antique Glory To Your Space With This Vintage Boutique's Furniture
image - Goel Furnishings
Goel Furnishings

Drop In At This Store To Add Some Drama In The Form Of Drapes And Sofa Covers To Your Living Space
image - S Light
S Light

Check Out These Luxe Chandeliers And Rustic Lamps For Sanjay Leela Bhansali Feels
image - Twigs & Tales
Twigs & Tales

If Gifting Is Not On Your A-Game List, Get These Pros To Do It For You
image - Ananda
Ananda

Pick Up A One-Of-A-Kind Sari From This Iconic Boutique Once Frequented By Indira Gandhi
Kolkata
image - Yellow & More
Yellow & More

This Shop In Park Centre Will Make You Fall In Love With Good Ol Kurtis All Over Again
Park Street Area
image - Karmyog
Karmyog

Cards, Bags & Stationery: This NGO-Run Shop Is A Paper Paradise
Kolkata
image - Victor Brother's
Victor Brother's

Typewriters, Film Cameras & More: How To Find Vintage Treasures At Kolkata's Auction Houses
Kolkata
image - Moumita
Moumita

Up Your Six Yards of Elegance With Super-Comfy Handloom Saris From This Shop
image - Bhatter Silver Arts
Bhatter Silver Arts

Fancy Clocks To Frames: This Shop On Russell Street Sells All Things Silver
image - Baluchari
Baluchari

Splurge On Gorgeous Jackets, Dresses & Shoes Made From Baluchari Silk
Park Street Area
image - Faboutique
Faboutique

This Fabric Store Is A Heaven For Those Who Tailor Make Their Outfits
image - The Russell Exchange
The Russell Exchange

Typewriters, Film Cameras & More: How To Find Vintage Treasures At Kolkata's Auction Houses
Park Street Area
image - Mumuso
Mumuso

Quirky Earphones, Whacky Bags & Cutesy Stationery: All For INR 99 Up At Korean Brand Mumuso On Park Street
Taltala
image - Bingsha Shatabdi
Bingsha Shatabdi

Catch A Cat Reading Comics At This Bookstore In Park Street
Taltala
image - Shimmer
Shimmer

This Boutique In Russell Street Stocks Fashionable & Affordable Clothes For Women
image - Giggles
Giggles

Ekam Candles To Poker Board: Giggles Has A New Store & It's Lined With Fun Things
Kolkata
image - Pranati Kejriwall
Pranati Kejriwall

Go Dramatic; Flaunt French Silhouettes And Asymmetrical Drapes With This New Designer Line
image - Sawaria
Sawaria

Head To This Store On Russell Street To Sort Your Occasion Wear Needs
Park Street Area
image - Ssaha Design Shop
Ssaha Design Shop

Bring Back Jamdani With This Store's Stylish Stoles And Classy Tunics
Taltala
