Moti Jheel

Jewellery Shops
Rangili Jewellery

Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Malls
Diamond Plaza

From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Other
Golpark

Pick Up Rare Books For A Steal At These Secondhand Bookstalls
Golpark
Casual Dining
Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Gyms
Gold's Gym

Bangur Avenue, The Big Guy Of Gyms Just Opened A Centre In Your Hood
Lake Town
Artists
Arnob Nayak

This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000
Dum Dum Cant
Dessert Parlours
Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Casual Dining
Urban Masala

Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Salons
PonyUp Salon

It's Time To pamper Yourself At PonyUp Salon
Lake Town
Clothing Stores
Saroj Jalan

Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Casual Dining
Hatari

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Baguiati
Casual Dining
Advieh - Hotel Celesta

Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Cafes
Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe

Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe Is North Kol's New Age Paarar Dokan With A Twist
Dum Dum Cant
Cafes
The London Nail Art & Cafe

Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!
Lake Town
Casual Dining
Aatithya

Foodies, Treat Your Friends To A Brunch At Aatithya In Lake Town
Lake Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhakai Handi

This Service Will Deliver Authentic Bangladeshi Food To Your Doorstep
Sinthee
Other
Jiban Deep

It's Pawsome! This Medical Shop Delivers Veterinary Meds For Your Furry Friends At Your Doorstep
Sinthee
Clothing Stores
9 to 99 & Above

Looking For Cheap Clothes That Won't Pinch Your Pocket? Then Visit 9 To 99 In Bhawanipore Today
Lake Town
