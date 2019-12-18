Nagar Bazar

Other
image - Golpark
Golpark

Pick Up Rare Books For A Steal At These Secondhand Bookstalls
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Rangili Jewellery
Rangili Jewellery

Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Casual Dining
image - Bhojohori Manna
Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Malls
image - Diamond Plaza
Diamond Plaza

From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Casual Dining
image - Hatari
Hatari

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Baguiati
Casual Dining
image - Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Advieh - Hotel Celesta

Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Gyms
image - Gold's Gym
Gold's Gym

Bangur Avenue, The Big Guy Of Gyms Just Opened A Centre In Your Hood
Lake Town
Dessert Parlours
image - Rollick
Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Fast Food Restaurants
image - On My Way
On My Way

This Chinar Park Eatery Does Paan Fondue, BBQ Paan, Waffles, Shakes & More
Boutiques
image - Sonajhuri Boutique
Sonajhuri Boutique

Looking For Silk Kantha Sarees At A Good Price? Hit Up This Boutique
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo I Am
Momo I Am

Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
image - Friends Of Pho
Friends Of Pho

This New Restaurant In Town Is Making Asian Our Fav Cuisine
Teghoria
Clothing Stores
image - Saroj Jalan
Saroj Jalan

Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Artists
image - Arnob Nayak
Arnob Nayak

This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000
Dum Dum Cant
Casual Dining
image - Urban Masala
Urban Masala

Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Salons
image - PonyUp Salon
PonyUp Salon

It's Time To pamper Yourself At PonyUp Salon
Lake Town
Casual Dining
image - Nest - Howard Johnson
Nest - Howard Johnson

Hojo: A Classic & Luxurious Dining Near Chinar Park
Kolkata
