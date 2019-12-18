Explore
Narkel Danga
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Narkel Danga
Casual Dining
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bakeries
Bars
Boutiques
Mr. Ajay Kumar
This Designer Studio Has Opulent Printed Wear For Every Occasion
Manick Tala
Home Décor Stores
Kalaniketan
We Picked Up South India's Classic Tanjore Paintings At These Stores
Kankurgachi
Fabric Stores
Prints & Weaves
An Exquisite Collection Of Printed Fabrics Only At Prints And Weaves
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
FOMO
You Will Get Major FOMO If You Don't Visit This Apparel Store In Kankurgachi
Kankurgachi
Salons
Wavelength - Unisex Salon
The City's Got A New Unisex Salon And You Can Get A Haircut For As Low As INR 300!
Kankurgachi
Spas
Samayaa Spa
Relax, Sit Back And Rejuvenate At Samayaa Spa, Raajkutir Hotel
Kankurgachi
Cafes
Chai Break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Kankurgachi
Boutiques
Ki & Ka Fashion Studio
D-Day Arriving Soon? You Dream, Let This Fashion Studio In Kankurgachi Design It For You
Kankurgachi
Street Stores
VIP Market
Fresh Produce, Imported Cheese, Stationery & More: This Market In Kankurgachi Has Them All
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
Tanayaa
Calling All Ladies! Check Out This Store In Kankurgachi For Traditional & Indo-Westerns At Affordable Rates
Kankurgachi
Sweet Shops
The Baklava Box
From Turkey To Kolkata!
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
Deepak & Madhu Bhartia
Gentlemen! Stay Cool In This Crazy Heat With Deepak & Madhu's New Summer Range
Kankurgachi
Fabric Stores
Firefly
Looking For Kickass Fabric Options? Head To This Store In Kankurgachi For The Best Ones
Kankurgachi
Bakeries
Bake O Cake
Head Out To This Home Baker's Cafes For Fondant Cakes, Pastries & More
Kankurgachi
Cafes
Falam
You Have To Eat Mango Pasta, Citrus Puchka, Beetroot Papdi Chaat At Kolkata's First Fruit Cafe
Kankurgachi
Fast Food Restaurants
Apu's Kitchen
This Outlet Which Serves Delicious Biryani Can Defeat All Other Ruling Giants!
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
WNW
Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique
Kankurgachi
Boutiques
Ramdhanu Boutique
From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
Necessity
Ladies, This Kolkata Brand Sells Made-To-Fit Bras And Will Not Leave You Hanging
Kankurgachi
