Narkel Danga

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Narkel Danga

Clothing Stores
image - Mr. Ajay Kumar
Clothing Stores

Mr. Ajay Kumar

This Designer Studio Has Opulent Printed Wear For Every Occasion
Manick Tala
Home Décor Stores
image - Kalaniketan
Home Décor Stores

Kalaniketan

We Picked Up South India's Classic Tanjore Paintings At These Stores
Kankurgachi
Fabric Stores
image - Prints & Weaves
Fabric Stores

Prints & Weaves

An Exquisite Collection Of Printed Fabrics Only At Prints And Weaves
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - FOMO
Clothing Stores

FOMO

You Will Get Major FOMO If You Don't Visit This Apparel Store In Kankurgachi
Kankurgachi
Salons
image - Wavelength - Unisex Salon
Salons

Wavelength - Unisex Salon

The City's Got A New Unisex Salon And You Can Get A Haircut For As Low As INR 300!
Kankurgachi
Spas
image - Samayaa Spa
Spas

Samayaa Spa

Relax, Sit Back And Rejuvenate At Samayaa Spa, Raajkutir Hotel
Kankurgachi
Cafes
image - Chai Break
Cafes

Chai Break

Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Kankurgachi
Boutiques
image - Ki & Ka Fashion Studio
Boutiques

Ki & Ka Fashion Studio

D-Day Arriving Soon? You Dream, Let This Fashion Studio In Kankurgachi Design It For You
Kankurgachi
Street Stores
image - VIP Market
Street Stores

VIP Market

Fresh Produce, Imported Cheese, Stationery & More: This Market In Kankurgachi Has Them All
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - Tanayaa
Clothing Stores

Tanayaa

Calling All Ladies! Check Out This Store In Kankurgachi For Traditional & Indo-Westerns At Affordable Rates
Kankurgachi
Sweet Shops
image - The Baklava Box
Sweet Shops

The Baklava Box

From Turkey To Kolkata!
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - Deepak & Madhu Bhartia
Clothing Stores

Deepak & Madhu Bhartia

Gentlemen! Stay Cool In This Crazy Heat With Deepak & Madhu's New Summer Range
Kankurgachi
Fabric Stores
image - Firefly
Fabric Stores

Firefly

Looking For Kickass Fabric Options? Head To This Store In Kankurgachi For The Best Ones
Kankurgachi
Bakeries
image - Bake O Cake
Bakeries

Bake O Cake

Head Out To This Home Baker's Cafes For Fondant Cakes, Pastries & More
Kankurgachi
Cafes
image - Falam
Cafes

Falam

You Have To Eat Mango Pasta, Citrus Puchka, Beetroot Papdi Chaat At Kolkata's First Fruit Cafe
Kankurgachi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Apu's Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Apu's Kitchen

This Outlet Which Serves Delicious Biryani Can Defeat All Other Ruling Giants!
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - WNW
Clothing Stores

WNW

Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique
Kankurgachi
Boutiques
image - Ramdhanu Boutique
Boutiques

Ramdhanu Boutique

From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
image - Necessity
Clothing Stores

Necessity

Ladies, This Kolkata Brand Sells Made-To-Fit Bras And Will Not Leave You Hanging
Kankurgachi
