New Alipore
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Alipore
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Street Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Sweet Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Subway
Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cocoa Bakery
This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fries Before Guys
We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Shake Factory
Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
American Cave
We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Love Room
For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Toto
Burgers, Crepes, Hummus: This Cosy Cafe In Chetla Serves The Best European Food
Chetla
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!
Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe HQ
Justice Is Served: This Superhero Themed Cafe In Rabindra Sarobar Is A Crowd Favourite
Kalighat
Cafes
Cafes
Bru Mugs Cafe
Hit Up This Cafe In Kalighat For Your Daily Caffeine Fix Plus A Meal For Under INR 500
Kalighat
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Brioso
Broke At The End Of The Month? This Cute Cafe Is Perfect For A Date
Kalighat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pappadam
Take Your Palate On A Trip Down South By Visiting This Coastal Cuisine Restaurant
Southern Avenue
Cafes
Cafes
Surfire - The Coastal Cafe
Surf, Spice & Everything Nice: Get Coasting On Tasty Coastal Food At This New Cafe
Kalighat
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Alipore
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bonn Tonn Bakery
Birthday Or Baby Shower, Bonn Tonn Will Keep It Cute & Customised On Point
Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
Karma Kettle
Tantalising Tea Cafe - Karma Kettle Launches Its New Outlet At Alipore
Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Naariyal Paani
Go Shotgun Murugan With Bubble Dosa And Jalebi Caviar At Naariyal Paani
Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Desi Lane
This Restobar-Cum-Lounge Serves Alcohol Starting At Just INR 19 & We're Already Feeling Tipsy
Alipore
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Southern Avenue
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Lucifer Is Coming Back To Life
You'll Want To Groove To Trance At This Southern Avenue Cafe While Munching Some Delish Quick Bites
Southern Avenue
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sea-Estta Inn
Sand, Sea & Seafood : This Eatery Is Our City's New Private Beach
Tollygunge
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro
Head To This Restaurant In Alipore For Good Food & A Quiet Ambience
Alipore
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Steak Factory
Delight Yourself With Flavourful Steaks, Ham & Fish And Chips At The Steak Factory
Kalighat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tasty
Are You A Tea Connoisseur? Then You Really Need To Visit Tasty In Dakshinapan
Southern Avenue
