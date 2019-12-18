New Alipore

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Subway
Fast Food Restaurants

Subway

Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Bakeries
image - Cocoa Bakery
Bakeries

Cocoa Bakery

This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fries Before Guys
Fast Food Restaurants

Fries Before Guys

We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Shake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Shake Factory

Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Cafes
image - American Cave
Cafes

American Cave

We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Casual Dining
image - The Love Room
Casual Dining

The Love Room

For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop

This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Cafes
image - Cafe Toto
Cafes

Cafe Toto

Burgers, Crepes, Hummus: This Cosy Cafe In Chetla Serves The Best European Food
Chetla
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Cafes
image - Cafe HQ
Cafes

Cafe HQ

Justice Is Served: This Superhero Themed Cafe In Rabindra Sarobar Is A Crowd Favourite
Kalighat
Cafes
image - Bru Mugs Cafe
Cafes

Bru Mugs Cafe

Hit Up This Cafe In Kalighat For Your Daily Caffeine Fix Plus A Meal For Under INR 500
Kalighat
Cafes
image - Cafe Brioso
Cafes

Cafe Brioso

Broke At The End Of The Month? This Cute Cafe Is Perfect For A Date
Kalighat
Casual Dining
image - Pappadam
Casual Dining

Pappadam

Take Your Palate On A Trip Down South By Visiting This Coastal Cuisine Restaurant
Southern Avenue
Cafes
image - Surfire - The Coastal Cafe
Cafes

Surfire - The Coastal Cafe

Surf, Spice & Everything Nice: Get Coasting On Tasty Coastal Food At This New Cafe
Kalighat
Cafes
image - Chai Break
Cafes

Chai Break

Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Alipore
Bakeries
image - Bonn Tonn Bakery
Bakeries

Bonn Tonn Bakery

Birthday Or Baby Shower, Bonn Tonn Will Keep It Cute & Customised On Point
Alipore
Cafes
image - Karma Kettle
Cafes

Karma Kettle

Tantalising Tea Cafe - Karma Kettle Launches Its New Outlet At Alipore
Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Naariyal Paani
Casual Dining

Naariyal Paani

Go Shotgun Murugan With Bubble Dosa And Jalebi Caviar At Naariyal Paani
Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Desi Lane
Casual Dining

Desi Lane

This Restobar-Cum-Lounge Serves Alcohol Starting At Just INR 19 & We're Already Feeling Tipsy
Alipore
Cafes
Casual Dining
image - Lucifer Is Coming Back To Life
Casual Dining

Lucifer Is Coming Back To Life

You'll Want To Groove To Trance At This Southern Avenue Cafe While Munching Some Delish Quick Bites
Southern Avenue
Casual Dining
image - Sea-Estta Inn
Casual Dining

Sea-Estta Inn

Sand, Sea & Seafood : This Eatery Is Our City's New Private Beach
Tollygunge
Casual Dining
image - Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro
Casual Dining

Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro

Head To This Restaurant In Alipore For Good Food & A Quiet Ambience
Alipore
Casual Dining
image - The Steak Factory
Casual Dining

The Steak Factory

Delight Yourself With Flavourful Steaks, Ham & Fish And Chips At The Steak Factory
Kalighat
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tasty
Fast Food Restaurants

Tasty

Are You A Tea Connoisseur? Then You Really Need To Visit Tasty In Dakshinapan
Southern Avenue
