Clothing Stores
image - Studio Moda
Clothing Stores

Studio Moda

Score Sassy Shirts & Boho Dresses From This Fashion Studio In New Alipore
New Alipore
Boutiques
image - Namah
Boutiques

Namah

This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes
New Alipore
Jewellery Shops
image - Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery

From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop
New Alipore
Boutiques
image - Earthwear
Boutiques

Earthwear

This Boutique In New Alipore Is All About Handcrafted, Eco-Friendly Clothes
Alipore
Clothing Stores
image - Yasawi
Clothing Stores

Yasawi

Snazz Up Your Casual Look With This Brand's Smart Indo-Western and Ethnic Wears
Chetla
Gift Shops
image - Petal Crafts
Gift Shops

Petal Crafts

Master The Art Of Gifting, Check Out These Embellished Handmade Hampers
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Label Ishana
Clothing Stores

Label Ishana

Nomadic, Handmade & Organic: This Label's Unconventional Clothing Celebrates The Wanderer In You
Kolkata
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Music Kafe
Musical Instrument Stores

Music Kafe

Attention Musicians! Head To This Store For All Your Musical Instrument Needs
Tollygunge
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Surokar
Musical Instrument Stores

Surokar

This Iconic Store Is Where Even Manna Dey Took His Harmonium From
Kalighat
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Roland Pro Music
Musical Instrument Stores

Roland Pro Music

Stop Humming And Head To This Store To Address All Your Musical Dreams
Tollygunge
Gift Shops
image - Token Of Love
Gift Shops

Token Of Love

Pamper Your Loved Ones With Gifts, Albeit With Some Token Of Love
Alipore
Clothing Stores
image - Brunito - Shirt Avenue
Clothing Stores

Brunito - Shirt Avenue

Brett Lee Buys Shirts From This Kolkata Brand And So Should You
Alipore
Jewellery Shops
image - Karishmaz
Jewellery Shops

Karishmaz

Chunky Necklaces To Delicate Earrings Starting At INR 325: This Store Is The Silver Lining We All Need!
Golpark
Toy Stores
image - Venus Toys
Toy Stores

Venus Toys

Hulks, Spidermans and Aquamans: Get Everything For Your Kids From This Shop
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Syu
Clothing Stores

Syu

Syu Studio's Handmade Clothes Look Like You Are Wearing Funky Artworks
Kalighat
Clothing Stores
image - Studio KSR
Clothing Stores

Studio KSR

Quirky Neckties To Khesh Shirts: Make Your Every Day Look Comfy Chic With This Fashion Label
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - New Bishnupriya Exclusives
Clothing Stores

New Bishnupriya Exclusives

Visit This Store To Score Handloom Sarees From The South
Kalighat
Boutiques
image - Nameg
Boutiques

Nameg

This Three-Storeyed Boutique Is A Haven For All Things Handloom And Indigenous
Lake Market
Department Stores
image - Ximi Vogue
Department Stores

Ximi Vogue

From Electronics To Garments, Ximi Vogue Has Everything To Re-Do Your Casa From Korea
Kalighat
Boutiques
image - Albari
Boutiques

Albari

This Designer Label From Kolkata Has Luxury Written All Over It
Kalighat
Clothing Stores
image - Saaybana
Clothing Stores

Saaybana

Hit Up This Southern Avenue Boutique For Naga-Style Wrap Skirts In Khadi
Kalighat
Clothing Stores
image - Ruh
Clothing Stores

Ruh

Get Brunch-Ready With Minimal Chic Designer Kurtis From This Label
Alipore
Home Décor Stores
image - Chitra Goenka
Home Décor Stores

Chitra Goenka

Beautify Your Casa With Mother Of Pearl Home Decor From This Brand
Alipore
