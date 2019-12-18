Explore
Newtown
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Newtown
Pubs
Bars
Lounges
Breweries
Lounges
Lounges
Glook - The Sky Lounge
Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City
Newtown
Pubs
Pubs
Traffic Gastropub
Paisa Vasool: The Chicken Poutine At Rajarhat's Traffic Gastropub Is Totally Worth Your Time & Money!
Newtown
Pubs
Pubs
Ministry Of Booze
Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!
Lounges
Lounges
31 32 Rooftop Bar
Live It Up At The Highest Rooftop Lounge Bar In The City
Bars
Bars
3132 - The Westin
Highest Rooftop Bar Opens Its Door To Kolkata Party Hoppers
Deshbandhu Nagar
Lounges
Lounges
Club Fenicia
Club Fenicia In Sector V Is Kolkata's New Luxury Hangout With Stunning City Views
Bidhan Nagar
Pubs
Pubs
Raize The Bar
This Winter We Are Keeping The Party Lit With This Eatery's Crackling Sizzlers & Boozy Beertails
Salt Lake
Bars
Bars
Preach
Broke But Got A Date? Dine And Drink Like A King At This Salt Lake Joint
Salt Lake
Pubs
Pubs
The Brewhive
This New Pub Is Quickly Taking Over As The Heart Of The Buzzing Sector V
Salt Lake
Pubs
Pubs
Refinery 091
Floor-To-Ceiling Bar & Plush Interiors: This Pub In Salt Lake Is Turning Heads
Salt Lake
Pubs
Pubs
10 Downing Street
This Pub In Salt Lake Is Where You Need To Be On Friday Nights
Salt Lake
Bars
Bars
Hoppipola
Hoppipola's In Salt Lake & We're Sorting Our Evening Fun There
Bidhan Nagar
Pubs
Pubs
Five Mad Men
Count Your Points & Pints: Play When You Chug With The Five Mad Men Of Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Lounges
Lounges
Pour House
This Cool New Restro-Bar In Salt Lake Does Great Food And 100 Types Of Shots!
Salt Lake
Breweries
Breweries
Motor Works & Brewing Company
Sip On Six Different Craft Beers At This New Micro Brewery Bar
Salt Lake
Pubs
Pubs
Bakstage
Classic Rock Music & The Most Well-Stocked Bar In Town: We're Crushing Hard On The New Bakstage
Salt Lake
