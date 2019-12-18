Newtown

Lounges
image - Glook - The Sky Lounge
Lounges

Glook - The Sky Lounge

Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City
Newtown
Pubs
image - Traffic Gastropub
Pubs

Traffic Gastropub

Paisa Vasool: The Chicken Poutine At Rajarhat's Traffic Gastropub Is Totally Worth Your Time & Money!
Newtown
Pubs
image - Ministry Of Booze
Pubs

Ministry Of Booze

Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!
Lounges
image - 31 32 Rooftop Bar
Lounges

31 32 Rooftop Bar

Live It Up At The Highest Rooftop Lounge Bar In The City
Bars
image - 3132 - The Westin
Bars

3132 - The Westin

Highest Rooftop Bar Opens Its Door To Kolkata Party Hoppers
Deshbandhu Nagar
Lounges
image - Club Fenicia
Lounges

Club Fenicia

Club Fenicia In Sector V Is Kolkata's New Luxury Hangout With Stunning City Views
Bidhan Nagar
Pubs
image - Raize The Bar
Pubs

Raize The Bar

This Winter We Are Keeping The Party Lit With This Eatery's Crackling Sizzlers & Boozy Beertails
Salt Lake
Bars
image - Preach
Bars

Preach

Broke But Got A Date? Dine And Drink Like A King At This Salt Lake Joint
Salt Lake
Pubs
image - The Brewhive
Pubs

The Brewhive

This New Pub Is Quickly Taking Over As The Heart Of The Buzzing Sector V
Salt Lake
Pubs
image - Refinery 091
Pubs

Refinery 091

Floor-To-Ceiling Bar & Plush Interiors: This Pub In Salt Lake Is Turning Heads
Salt Lake
Pubs
image - 10 Downing Street
Pubs

10 Downing Street

This Pub In Salt Lake Is Where You Need To Be On Friday Nights
Salt Lake
Bars
image - Hoppipola
Bars

Hoppipola

Hoppipola's In Salt Lake & We're Sorting Our Evening Fun There
Bidhan Nagar
Pubs
image - Five Mad Men
Pubs

Five Mad Men

Count Your Points & Pints: Play When You Chug With The Five Mad Men Of Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Lounges
image - Pour House
Lounges

Pour House

This Cool New Restro-Bar In Salt Lake Does Great Food And 100 Types Of Shots!
Salt Lake
Breweries
image - Motor Works & Brewing Company
Breweries

Motor Works & Brewing Company

Sip On Six Different Craft Beers At This New Micro Brewery Bar
Salt Lake
Pubs
image - Bakstage
Pubs

Bakstage

Classic Rock Music & The Most Well-Stocked Bar In Town: We're Crushing Hard On The New Bakstage
Salt Lake
