Newtown

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Newtown

Jewellery Shops
image - Syndicate Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Syndicate Jewellers

Solitaires To Polki-Kundan Sets: Shop For Stunning Jewellery Designs From This Store
Newtown
Furniture Stores
image - Ikon
Furniture Stores

Ikon

This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan
Handicrafts Stores

Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan

Check Out This Government-Run Store For Their Range of Unique Sarees, Suits & Kurtas
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - The Calcutta Antique
Handicrafts Stores

The Calcutta Antique

Stop By This Store For Wall Clocks, Showpieces & Other Home Decor Stuff
Newtown
Clothing Stores
image - Rene
Clothing Stores

Rene

Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women
Newtown
Book Stores
image - Crossword
Book Stores

Crossword

Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library
Newtown
Pet Stores
image - Animel Planet
Pet Stores

Animel Planet

This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover
Newtown
Pet Stores
image - Mad About Dogs
Pet Stores

Mad About Dogs

All You Pet Parents! Hit Up This Store In New Town For Food & Supplies For Your Furry Kids
Newtown
Clothing Stores
image - Rahi By Aindrila
Clothing Stores

Rahi By Aindrila

Score Gorgeous Handpainted Sarees & Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - Biswa Bangla
Handicrafts Stores

Biswa Bangla

From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Rajarhat
Malls
image - Central Mall
Malls

Central Mall

We Went To Central Mall For Summer Tops And This Is What We Got
Rajarhat
Clothing Stores
image - Thread baba
Clothing Stores

Thread baba

Brighten Up Your Style With Gamcha Jackets And Handwoven Scarves From Thread Baba
Sovabazar
Gardening Stores
image - Hari Mitti
Gardening Stores

Hari Mitti

Go Organic By Growing Vegetables On Your Rooftop With Hari Mitti
Dhapa
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Newtown?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE