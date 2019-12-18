Explore
Noapara
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Noapara
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Accessories
Gift Shops
Artists
Bars
Book Stores
Boutiques
Hotels
Hotels
Casa Britona
Stay At This 300-Year-Old Mansion That Once Belonged To The Goan Aristocrats
Noapara
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhakai Handi
This Service Will Deliver Authentic Bangladeshi Food To Your Doorstep
Sinthee
Artists
Artists
Arnob Nayak
This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000
Dum Dum Cant
Boutiques
Boutiques
Rapurna's Boutique
Delivering Saris All Around The Globe,This Boutique Is A Handloom Heaven
Sinthee
Other
Other
Jiban Deep
It's Pawsome! This Medical Shop Delivers Veterinary Meds For Your Furry Friends At Your Doorstep
Sinthee
Book Stores
Book Stores
Manisha Granthalaya
These Out-Of-Print Books Came To India In 1982, All The Way From The USSR
College Square
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sayanti Ghosh Designer Studio
Dress Up Like Meena Kumari In These Retro Blouses From This Quaint Shop In Dunlop
Dunlop
Cafes
Cafes
Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe
Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe Is North Kol's New Age Paarar Dokan With A Twist
Dum Dum Cant
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Rangili Jewellery
Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Other
Other
Golpark
Pick Up Rare Books For A Steal At These Secondhand Bookstalls
Golpark
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna
Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Malls
Malls
Diamond Plaza
From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Gyms
Gyms
Gold's Gym
Bangur Avenue, The Big Guy Of Gyms Just Opened A Centre In Your Hood
Lake Town
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Urban Masala
Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Salons
Salons
PonyUp Salon
It's Time To pamper Yourself At PonyUp Salon
Lake Town
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Belur Math
New To The City? You Have To Visit Belur Math For A Taste Of Old Kolkata
Howrah
Other
Other
Chitpur
Pick Up Unique Wooden Sondesh Moulds From These Old Kolkata Shops
Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
The London Nail Art & Cafe
Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!
Lake Town
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Rollick
Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
