Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Park Street Area
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Park Street Area
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Fine Dining
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Break
Chai Break Has Opened Its First Outdoor Cafe & We Can't Keep Calm!
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Moti Mahal Delux
Make This Restaurant In Park Street Your Go-To Place For A Lavish, Scrumptious Meal
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kwality
Kulchas, Dal Makhani Or Pindi Channa: Walk Down Memory Lane At Kwality's On Park Street
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bombay Shiv Sagar
This Good Ol' Vegetarian Restaurant On Camac Street Is Perfect For A Fun Family Evening
Park Street Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
KFC
All You KFC Lovers, Rejoice As The Park Street Outlet Has Re-Opened
Park Street Area
Cafes
Cafes
Barf Soda Paani
Life Is Brewtiful With Edgy Food & Drinks At This Funky Place!
Park Street Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burgrill
Delhi's Burgrill Has Come To Town & We Can't Stop Chomping
Park Street Area
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Mae Kong - Kenilworth Hotel
Kenilworth's Got A New Veg Restaurant And It's Serving Delicious Oriental Food
Park Street Area
Cafes
Cafes
Starbucks
This Autumn, Spice Things Up With Starbucks' Signature Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shiraz Golden Restaurant
City Folks! Head To This Iconic Restaurant In Park Circus For The Best Mughlai Food
Park Street Area
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Pa Pa Ya
Hit This Pan Asian Fine Dining Restaurant For A Luxury Culinary Experience
Park Street Area
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Blue Poppy - Thakali
Get Nepali At Thakali: Try Tibetan-Nepali Dishes At Blue Poppy's New Eatery
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hakuna Matata
Hakuna Matata's New Fusion Menu Will Make You Hum 'No Worries For The Rest Of Your Days'
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Fire & Ice Pizzeria
This Iconic Pizzeria From Kathmandu Serves Up Authentic Pizzas, Great Tiramisu And Italian Vibes
Park Street Area
Street Food
Street Food
Chauhan Victoria Vada
Try Scrumptious Vadas At This Popular Eatery On Camac Street
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Peter Cat
Peter Cat In Park Street Serves The Best Chello Kebabs In Town
Park Street Area
Bakeries
Bakeries
Flurys
Enjoy Eating Ciabatta, Garlic Cheese Loaf & More At The Flurys Bread Festival In Park Street
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Park Street Area
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jalapenos
This Restaurant Near Park Street Is A Paradise For All Foodies
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
London Bubble Co.
Drop By This Dessert Parlour For Those Frequent Waffle Cravings
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Brickwood
Hey Kolkata, Freakshakes Have Arrived On Our Shores! And Here’s Where You Can Get Them
Elgin
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tall Blonde French
Tall Blonde French Is Here With More Than 30 Kinds Of Fries
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tangerine
Go On A Quiet Date To This Cosy Restaurant On Outram Street Today
Mallik Bazar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Auda Cafe & Club
Here's Another Eatery To Add To Your Hangout Lists On Hungerford
Elgin
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gupta Brothers
One Stop For Everything Vegetarian!
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Konetto Pizza
New In Town: You Can Now Eat Pizza in A Cone in Kolkata At Just INR 55
Kolkata
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Veg Momos, Jain Momos & More: Get Your Momo Fix At This New Veg-Only Counter
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
TFO - The Factory Outlet
Working Around Camac Street? The Factory Outlet Is A Post-Work Paradise
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
We.Desi
Hit Up This Restaurant On Camac Street For Soul-Satisfying North Indian Food
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
We.Desi
This Buffet Will Take You On A Culinary Trip Down Grand Trunk Road For Just INR 545+
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant
Diners Of Park Street Have A New Bengali Neighbour, Drop By Ilish Now!
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Naturals Ice Cream
Cute Décor & Ample Parking: Here’s Everything We Love About Naturals In Kolkata
Kolkata
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Kanhaiya Ji
Quench Your Thirst With This Special Shikanji From Kanhaiya Ji
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Rice Guys
Swing By This Eatery For Homelike Chicken Curry, Lehsuni Dal & More
Kolkata
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hindusthan Dhaba
This Dhaba's Awadhi Biryani Comes With Two Pieces of Chicken
Elgin
Cafes
Cafes
FabCafe
This Cafe Is Serving Kombucha In Five Flavours And You Have To Try Them
Elgin
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe 4/1
Relish A Hearty Meal And Tap Your Feet To Good Music At This Cafe With Bae
Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
The Meeting Room
This Newly-Opened Cafe's Chef Has Worked With Theobroma And We're Going With Great Expectations
Elgin
Have a great recommendation for
Park Street Area?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE