Park Street Area

Food Stores
image - Nature's Basket
Food Stores

Nature's Basket

Nature's Basket Opened Its First Store In Kolkata & It's All About Healthy Eating
Park Street Area
Food Stores
image - Tea Forest
Food Stores

Tea Forest

Prefer Drinking Organic Tea? Check Out Tea Forest
Park Street Area
Food Stores
image - Swing By Danish
Food Stores

Swing By Danish

Hungry But In A Rush? Stop By This Small Grocery Shop Beside Loreto College For Delish Sandwiches
Food Stores
image - KG N
Food Stores

KG N

Move Over Cadbury, Head To This Shop For Some Chocolatey Guilty Pleasure
New Market
Food Stores
image - Om Namkeen
Food Stores

Om Namkeen

Munch On More Than 250 Varieties Of Snacks At This Namkeen Shop
Bhowanipur
Food Stores
image - Yoku Moku
Food Stores

Yoku Moku

Can't Keep Calm! Japanese Cookie Brand Yoku Moku's Finally Here To Luxe Up Our Sweet Tooth
Ballygunge
Food Stores
image - SpiceUp
Food Stores

SpiceUp

This Place Will Dehydrate Your Favourite Meals To Enjoy Them Anywhere-Anytime
Taltala
Food Stores
image - Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns
Food Stores

Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns

Chilli Caramel, English Toffee & Garlic Cheese: Grab A Bag Of Gourmet Popcorn At Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Food Stores
image - Rainbow
Food Stores

Rainbow

Planning To Go Organic? Hit Up This Store On Sarat Bose Road For The Best Products
Ballygunge
Food Stores
image - Pou Chong
Food Stores

Pou Chong

You Can Now Get Chinatown's Sauces And Ready-To-Cook Momos & Buns Home Delivered
Kolkata
Food Stores
image - Raju Da Acharwala
Food Stores

Raju Da Acharwala

Tickle Your Palate With This Travelling Vendor's Homemade Pickles & Condiments
Lake Market
Meat Shops
image - Calcutta Deli
Meat Shops

Calcutta Deli

Hungarian Sausages To Honey-Glazed Ham: Calcutta Deli Has The Best Cold Cuts In The City
Hindusthan Park
Food Stores
image - Jaina Silpa Mandir
Food Stores

Jaina Silpa Mandir

Head To This House In Girish Park To Buy Your Favourite Hojmi Boris In Bulk
Sovabazar
Pan
image - Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar
Pan

Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar

Head Over To This Iconic Pan Shop For Their Chocolate Pan!
Meat Shops
image - Haringhata Meat Shop
Meat Shops

Haringhata Meat Shop

Quail, Duck, Turkey To Chicken & Pork: These Govt-Run Stores Are Every Meatarian's Paradise
Jodhpur Park
