Park Street Area
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Park Street Area
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Food Stores
Food Stores
Nature's Basket
Nature's Basket Opened Its First Store In Kolkata & It's All About Healthy Eating
Park Street Area
Food Stores
Food Stores
Tea Forest
Prefer Drinking Organic Tea? Check Out Tea Forest
Park Street Area
Food Stores
Food Stores
Swing By Danish
Hungry But In A Rush? Stop By This Small Grocery Shop Beside Loreto College For Delish Sandwiches
Food Stores
Food Stores
KG N
Move Over Cadbury, Head To This Shop For Some Chocolatey Guilty Pleasure
New Market
Food Stores
Food Stores
Om Namkeen
Munch On More Than 250 Varieties Of Snacks At This Namkeen Shop
Bhowanipur
Food Stores
Food Stores
Yoku Moku
Can't Keep Calm! Japanese Cookie Brand Yoku Moku's Finally Here To Luxe Up Our Sweet Tooth
Ballygunge
Food Stores
Food Stores
SpiceUp
This Place Will Dehydrate Your Favourite Meals To Enjoy Them Anywhere-Anytime
Taltala
Food Stores
Food Stores
Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns
Chilli Caramel, English Toffee & Garlic Cheese: Grab A Bag Of Gourmet Popcorn At Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Food Stores
Food Stores
Rainbow
Planning To Go Organic? Hit Up This Store On Sarat Bose Road For The Best Products
Ballygunge
Food Stores
Food Stores
Pou Chong
You Can Now Get Chinatown's Sauces And Ready-To-Cook Momos & Buns Home Delivered
Kolkata
Food Stores
Food Stores
Raju Da Acharwala
Tickle Your Palate With This Travelling Vendor's Homemade Pickles & Condiments
Lake Market
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Calcutta Deli
Hungarian Sausages To Honey-Glazed Ham: Calcutta Deli Has The Best Cold Cuts In The City
Hindusthan Park
Food Stores
Food Stores
Jaina Silpa Mandir
Head To This House In Girish Park To Buy Your Favourite Hojmi Boris In Bulk
Sovabazar
Pan
Pan
Shivsankar Banarasi Pan Bhandar
Head Over To This Iconic Pan Shop For Their Chocolate Pan!
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Haringhata Meat Shop
Quail, Duck, Turkey To Chicken & Pork: These Govt-Run Stores Are Every Meatarian's Paradise
Jodhpur Park
