Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Poddar Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Poddar Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Accessories
Bakeries
Salons
Jewellery Shops
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Bunosilo
These Silk Batik Scarves & Stoles Are Perfect For Your Spring Wardrobe
Jadavpur
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ramdhanu Boutique
From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Flame & Grill
Flame & Grill Has Reopened At South City Mall And It's Better Than Before
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Mezzuna
Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zara
Zara's Opening Its First Store In Kolkata Today And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Accessories
Accessories
Chumbak
Want Your Place To Look Like A Picture Perfect Frame Of A Movie? Head To This Home Decor Store
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ritu Kumar
Have You Checked Out Ritu Kumar's Outlet In South City Mall
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Riyasat
Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
Jadavpur
Accessories
Accessories
Owndays
Owndays In South City Mall Is Making Us Snap On Some Japanese Perfection
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Hunkemoller
Skimpy, Strapless Or Just Sexy: Stock Up On Lingerie From This Dutch Brand
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Calcutta Canteen
Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Opening In Kolkata And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ancestry
Replace Your Wardrobe Favourites With These Indo-Western Outfits
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Balle Balle! Delhi's Iconic Pind Balluchi Has Arrived & We're Scarfing On Their Butter Chicken
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Gap
We Got A Sneak Peek Into Gap Kolkata: Here's What's In Store
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Asics
Hey Runners, Make Your Run To The First ASICS Store In Kolkata Today
Jadavpur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Lladro Boutique
This Luxury Home Decor Brand From Spain Is Giving Us Major House Goals
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok To Walk
This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals
Jadavpur
Cafes
Cafes
Indian Coffee House
Did You All Know Another Indian Coffee House Existed? Read To Know Where!
Jadavpur
Have a great recommendation for
Poddar Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE