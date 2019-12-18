Poddar Nagar

Clothing Stores
Bunosilo
Bunosilo

Bunosilo

These Silk Batik Scarves & Stoles Are Perfect For Your Spring Wardrobe
Jadavpur
Boutiques
Ramdhanu Boutique
Boutiques

Ramdhanu Boutique

From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Jodhpur Park
Casual Dining
Flame & Grill
Flame & Grill

Flame & Grill

Flame & Grill Has Reopened At South City Mall And It's Better Than Before
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Cafe Mezzuna
Cafe Mezzuna

Cafe Mezzuna

Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Zara
Zara

Zara

Zara's Opening Its First Store In Kolkata Today And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Accessories
Chumbak
Chumbak

Chumbak

Want Your Place To Look Like A Picture Perfect Frame Of A Movie? Head To This Home Decor Store
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Ritu Kumar
Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar

Have You Checked Out Ritu Kumar's Outlet In South City Mall
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Biba
Biba

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Riyasat
Riyasat

Riyasat

Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
Jadavpur
Accessories
Owndays
Owndays

Owndays

Owndays In South City Mall Is Making Us Snap On Some Japanese Perfection
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Hunkemoller
Hunkemoller

Hunkemoller

Skimpy, Strapless Or Just Sexy: Stock Up On Lingerie From This Dutch Brand
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Calcutta Canteen
Calcutta Canteen

Calcutta Canteen

Savour The Taste Of Bengali Food At Calcutta Canteen!
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Opening In Kolkata And We Are Lining Up
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Ancestry
Ancestry

Ancestry

Replace Your Wardrobe Favourites With These Indo-Western Outfits
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Pind Balluchi
Pind Balluchi

Pind Balluchi

Balle Balle! Delhi's Iconic Pind Balluchi Has Arrived & We're Scarfing On Their Butter Chicken
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Gap
Gap

Gap

We Got A Sneak Peek Into Gap Kolkata: Here's What's In Store
Jadavpur
Clothing Stores
Asics
Asics

Asics

Hey Runners, Make Your Run To The First ASICS Store In Kolkata Today
Jadavpur
Home Décor Stores
Lladro Boutique
Lladro Boutique

Lladro Boutique

This Luxury Home Decor Brand From Spain Is Giving Us Major House Goals
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok To Walk
Wok To Walk

Wok To Walk

This New Place Is Winning Us Over With Their DIY-Style Wok Meals
Jadavpur
Cafes
Indian Coffee House
Cafes

Indian Coffee House

Did You All Know Another Indian Coffee House Existed? Read To Know Where!
Jadavpur
