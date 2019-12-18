Rabindra Sadan

Cultural Centres
Cultural Centres

Rabindra Sadan

Music, Dance And Plays: This Iconic Cultural Centre Is A Must-Visit For Every Kolkatan
Maidan
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres

Nandan

One Of Kolkata's Oldest Theatres Just Got Revamped And We're Going Back In Time!
Maidan
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges

Academy Of Fine Arts

Kolkata Folks, Watch Out For The Next Performance Of This All-Night Play
Maidan
Other
Other

Calcutta Club

This 1907 Club Was Started To Protest The Anti-Indian Code In The Raj Era And It Is A Must Visit
Bhowanipur
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Cloud Kitchen

Kolkata Peeps, You Can Now Get Khow Suey Delivered For Just INR 350
Chowranghee
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Zudio Store

Shop Formals & Casuals From This Multi-Category Store Under INR 500
Bhowanipur
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments

St. Paul's Cathedral

Here's All That Is To Check Out At Kolkata's Iconic St Paul's Cathedral This Christmas
Maidan
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Fruktville

Enjoy More Than 15 Flavours Of Popsicles At Fruktville
Elgin
Gyms
Gyms

Skulpt

Ditch The Gym: Sign Up For Obstacle Races, Bootcamp & Hiking Now
Elgin
Homestays
Homestays

The Old House

Heading To A Beach For Your Honeymoon? These Breezy Resort Dresses Will Have You Sorted
Bhowanipur
Cafes
Cafes

Eighty8 + Kafe

Kolkata's Tandoori Chai Is Winning Hearts And How
Bhowanipur
Cafes
Cafes

Chai Break

Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Elgin
Museums
Museums

Victoria Memorial

New To Kolkata? Here's Everything You Can Do At Victoria Memorial
Maidan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Orchid

This Place In Bhowanipore Serves Delicious Indian-Chinese Food On A Budget
Bhowanipur
Lounges
Lounges

Cafe #377

The City Has A New Queer-Friendly Cafe And You Have To Check It Out
Elgin
Cafes
Cafes

Jam House

Open 24 Hours, This Cafe-Cum-Lounge Is Every Bollywood Lover's Go-To Place For Live Music
Elgin
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Amritsari Haveli

Indulge In The Best Authentic Punjabi Fare At This Bhawanipur Eatery
Bhowanipur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo Plaza

Momotarians, You Have To Try The Pan-Fried Schezwan Momo At This Eatery
Bhowanipur
Cafes
Cafes

AndeyWala

All You Egg Lovers! Hit Up This Eatery In Lord Sinha Road For Some Egglicious Delight
Elgin
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Hamro Momo

Ever Tried Authentic Tibetan Momos? Try Some At Hamro Momo In Elgin
Elgin
