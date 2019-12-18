Rabindra Sarovar

Tourist Attractions
image - Rabindra Sarovar
Tourist Attractions

Rabindra Sarovar

Free Salsa Classes, Rowing & Live Music: Everything You Can Do At Kolkata's Fave Hangout, The Lakes
Dhakuria
Auditoriums
image - Nazrul Mancha
Auditoriums

Nazrul Mancha

Music Lovers Have To Attend This Night-Long Musical Soiree
Southern Avenue
Casual Dining
image - Bijoli Grill
Casual Dining

Bijoli Grill

Craving Bengali Food? This Grill House in Southern Avenue Serves An Iconic Fare
Southern Avenue
Casual Dining
image - Captain's Deck Bar & Grill
Casual Dining

Captain's Deck Bar & Grill

This Cool Ship Themed Café Can't Be Missed
Hindusthan Park
Casual Dining
image - Indthalia
Casual Dining

Indthalia

This Multi-Cuisine Restaurant Is A Favourite Among Locals And You Have To Eat Here Once
Southern Avenue
Travel Services
image - Flying Squirrel Holidays
Travel Services

Flying Squirrel Holidays

Meet Santa Claus Or Stay In A Cave Hotel: Get Your Dream Vacation From This Travel Service
Gariahat
Cafes
image - What's Up
Cafes

What's Up

Make Your Summers Lit With The New Menu At What's Up Cafe
Hindusthan Park
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Tuscan Strawberry & Smoked Hot Chocolates: Mama Mia! Has A New Outlet With A Milkshake ATM
Southern Avenue
Bakeries
image - With Love Brownie
Bakeries

With Love Brownie

Craving Some Brownies? 'With Love, Brownies' Are Sure To Be Able To Help With That
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
image - V-Cut
Clothing Stores

V-Cut

Late With The Poila Boishakh Prep? Get a Designer Blouse Stitched Under 72 Hours
Gariahat
Book Stores
image - Booktique
Book Stores

Booktique

Kolkata's Booktique Is Helping People Escape To The Secret World Of Books
Ballygunge
Automobile Services
image - Dabadigo
Automobile Services

Dabadigo

Share A Bike, And Save The Earth One Ride At A Time With This Eco-Friendly Rental Service
Hindusthan Park
Cafes
image - Hobbit's Cafe
Cafes

Hobbit's Cafe

The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!
Golpark
Salons
image - Wendy's Salon & Spa
Salons

Wendy's Salon & Spa

All-Pink Decor & Elvis: This Cute Salon Reminded Us Of A Paris Boudoir
Hindusthan Park
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Mighty Slice
Fast Food Restaurants

The Mighty Slice

Hit Up This Keyatala Joint For New York-Style 11-Inch Pizza Slices
Hindusthan Park
Street Food
image - Musical Sandwich
Street Food

Musical Sandwich

Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark
Golpark
Schools & Colleges
image - The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture
Schools & Colleges

The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture

You Can Pick Up Art, Learn A Foreign Language & Browse A Library Stocked With Rare Books At This Institute
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fillers
Fast Food Restaurants

Fillers

This Eating Joint For Years Has Been The Ideal Dating Spot For College And School Goers
Hindusthan Park
Clothing Stores
image - Panjabi Museum
Clothing Stores

Panjabi Museum

Punjabi Museum Will Take Care Of Your Summer Wardrobe For Under INR 500
Jodhpur Park
Cafes
image - who said PIZZA ??!!
Cafes

who said PIZZA ??!!

This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
