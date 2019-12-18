Regent Estate

Cafes
Jimmy's Castle

This Pool And Snooker Café in Jadavpur Is The Perfect Balance Of Food And Games
Jadavpur
Musical Instrument Stores
NC Mistry Music

This Iconic Shop In Bijoygarh Is A Haven For All Music Lovers
Jadavpur
NGOs
Nature Mates

Volunteer At This City Nature Club Over Weekends And Help Create Butterfly Habitats
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Chez - Pan Oriental Kitchen

Try This Coverted Cafe To Affirm Your Love For Vietnamese, Burmese & South East Asian Cuisine
Bagha Jatin
NGOs
Responsible Charity

Listen To Kolkata Musicians And Kids From Slums Jam Together At These Sessions
Jadavpur
Travel Services
Izifiso

Treks, Camps & Trails: Izifiso Will Take You To Quaint & Virgin Places To Explore
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Calcutta Bistro

This Cozy Eatery In Jadavpur Is Great For Those Endless Adda Sessions
Jadavpur
Accessories
AFolkStore

Folksy & Fab: Wear Your Art On Your Sleeve With This Label’s Indie Fusion Designs
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Ninth Symphony

Let's Take A Bite Of Happiness At This Brand New Place In South Kolkata
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Jadavpur
Casual Dining
Bellagio

Swear By Continental Food? Then This Restaurant In Jadavpur Can Definitely Satisfy Your Taste Buds
Jadavpur
Cafes
Cafe : Plot 15

Not Just Flavoursome Food, This Cafe Offers Hand-Painted Mugs & Notebooks Too!
Jadavpur
Delivery Services
Bhookh Pitaara

Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? This New Outlet Will Home Deliver Piping Hot, Homemade Food To You
Golf Green
Casual Dining
Naushiijaan

This Legendary Awadhi Cuisine Joint Just Opened A New Outlet In Jadavpur
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Sandwich & Shake Factory

Broke scenes? This Pocket Friendly Snack Joint Is What You Need!
Cafes
Indian Coffee House

Did You All Know Another Indian Coffee House Existed? Read To Know Where!
Jadavpur
Cafes
Travelistan

This New Travel Cafe Is All About Places & Good Food
Golf Green
Street Food
Just For Today Cha O Nachiketa

Head To Gourav's Cha Stall In Jadavpur For Milky Tea And Nachiketa Songs On Loop
Jadavpur
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Baskett

Bored Of Generic pizzas, Try Out This New Live Counter Serving Yummy Pizzas
Garia
Clothing Stores
Jaipur World

This Store In Baghajatin Stocks Everything From Jaipur
Bagha Jatin
