Salt Lake
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Boutiques
Fabric Stores
Accessories
Handicrafts Stores
Home Décor Stores
Malls
Shoe Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Gardening Stores
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Senorita - Floral Decorativa Pvt. Ltd.
We Are In Love With This Brand For Its Sustainable Flowers
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kalighata
Shopping For Your Wedding Trousseau? Drop In At Kalighata For That Perfect Bridal Lehenga
Salt Lake
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
D-Fut
This Shoe Store Has Shoes To Support All Kinds Of Different Feet Shapes
Salt Lake
Boutiques
Boutiques
Paridhi
Kurtis, Shararas, Lehengas & More: This Boutique In Salt Lake Is Your One-Stop Shop For Apparel
Salt Lake
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Yamaha Music Square
The City Gets A New Music Store And It Has All The Instruments From Your Favourite Brand
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
India Looms
This Store In Salt Lake Is Nothing Short Of Paradise If You Love Sarees, Indo-Western Wear
Salt Lake
Boutiques
Boutiques
Vara - The Couture
3D Embroidered Salwar Suits To Bridal Lehengas: This Boutique In Salt Lake Does It All
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Imara Couture
Millennial Brides-To-Be & Bridesmaids, Hit Up This Boutique For Lavish Lehengas And Party Wear
Salt Lake
Boutiques
Boutiques
Rani Kahini Boutique
Six Yards Of Love" Hit Up At This Boutique For Unique Silk Finds
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Chokhi Chorri
Be A Style Rebel With This Sustainable Fashion Label's Genderless & Elegant Anti-Fits
Salt Lake
Accessories
Accessories
The Shop
The Shop Has Finally Come To Kolkata & Our Spendthrift Nerve Has Kicked In
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Knot Me
Get Knotty This Winter With These Stylish Scarves & Woollen Stoles From This Kolkata Brand
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Yamini Malani
Gorgeous Gowns, Trendy Maxis & Lehengas: This Label Will Amp Up Your Party & Wedding Look
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
7 Arches
For Clothes, Accessories & Home Decor, Hit Up This Designer Store In Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Naina Jain
Hit Up Designer Naina Jain In Salt Lake For Stunning Bandhani Sarees, Lehengas & Dupattas
Salt Lake
Malls
Malls
City Centre
Get Your Hands On Makaibari Tea At This Quaint Tram Turned Into A Tea Shop
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tanti Handwoven Exclusives
This Saree Store In Salt Lake Is Bringing Handloom Back In Fashion And How!
Salt Lake
Boutiques
Boutiques
Kiari
Everyday To Weddings: Find Clothes For All Occasion At This Salt Lake Boutique
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mufti
All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Bidhan Nagar
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Heritage Plus
This Store Is Where You'll Find Salt Lake Peeps Heading For Fabrics
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Taakshvi
Ladies! Head To This Newly-Opened Shop in Salt Lake For Casual & Occasion Wear
Bidhan Nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Sarla Creations
This Boutique Has Super Trendy Blouses And Even Recycles Old Jeans Into Bags
Bidhan Nagar
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
On A Healthy Note
This City-Based Lifestyle Store Should Be Your Go-To Place For All things Natural
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rasiya
Love Wearing Sarees? This Shop In Salt Lake Is Where You Should Go The Whole Nine Yards
Bidhan Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Manjusha
Visited This Government-Run Store For All Things Handicraft? If Not, Drop In Right Now!
Bidhan Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Nivedh Creations
Stock Customised Handmade Floral Jewellery, Accessories And Wall Hangings From Here
Bidhan Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Around Always
Make Your Shoe Game Personal: Get Your Name Stitched On These Gorgeous Shoes
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
9 to 99 & Above
Looking For Cheap Clothes That Won't Pinch Your Pocket? Then Visit 9 To 99 In Bhawanipore Today
Lake Town
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mufti
All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Saroj Jalan
Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Wrappersnapper
Gifting Just Got Better With This Brand's Curated Handmade Hampers
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
WNW
Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique
Kankurgachi
Accessories
Accessories
Folk
You Must Check This City-Based Brand For Affordable, Innovative Bags & Accessories
Bidhan Nagar
Fabric Stores
Fabric Stores
Firefly
Looking For Kickass Fabric Options? Head To This Store In Kankurgachi For The Best Ones
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Tanayaa
Calling All Ladies! Check Out This Store In Kankurgachi For Traditional & Indo-Westerns At Affordable Rates
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Crazie Needle
Salt Lake Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Multi-Designer Stop Yet?
Phool Bagan
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ki & Ka Fashion Studio
D-Day Arriving Soon? You Dream, Let This Fashion Studio In Kankurgachi Design It For You
Kankurgachi
