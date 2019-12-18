Salt Lake

Gift Shops
image - Senorita - Floral Decorativa Pvt. Ltd.
Gift Shops

Senorita - Floral Decorativa Pvt. Ltd.

We Are In Love With This Brand For Its Sustainable Flowers
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Kalighata
Kalighata

Kalighata

Shopping For Your Wedding Trousseau? Drop In At Kalighata For That Perfect Bridal Lehenga
Salt Lake
Shoe Stores
image - D-Fut
D-Fut

D-Fut

This Shoe Store Has Shoes To Support All Kinds Of Different Feet Shapes
Salt Lake
Boutiques
image - Paridhi
Paridhi

Paridhi

Kurtis, Shararas, Lehengas & More: This Boutique In Salt Lake Is Your One-Stop Shop For Apparel
Salt Lake
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Yamaha Music Square
Yamaha Music Square

Yamaha Music Square

The City Gets A New Music Store And It Has All The Instruments From Your Favourite Brand
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - India Looms
India Looms

India Looms

This Store In Salt Lake Is Nothing Short Of Paradise If You Love Sarees, Indo-Western Wear
Salt Lake
Boutiques
image - Vara - The Couture
Boutiques

Vara - The Couture

3D Embroidered Salwar Suits To Bridal Lehengas: This Boutique In Salt Lake Does It All
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Imara Couture
Imara Couture

Imara Couture

Millennial Brides-To-Be & Bridesmaids, Hit Up This Boutique For Lavish Lehengas And Party Wear
Salt Lake
Boutiques
image - Rani Kahini Boutique
Boutiques

Rani Kahini Boutique

Six Yards Of Love" Hit Up At This Boutique For Unique Silk Finds
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Chokhi Chorri
Chokhi Chorri

Chokhi Chorri

Be A Style Rebel With This Sustainable Fashion Label's Genderless & Elegant Anti-Fits
Salt Lake
Accessories
image - The Shop
The Shop

The Shop

The Shop Has Finally Come To Kolkata & Our Spendthrift Nerve Has Kicked In
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Knot Me
Knot Me

Knot Me

Get Knotty This Winter With These Stylish Scarves & Woollen Stoles From This Kolkata Brand
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Yamini Malani
Yamini Malani

Yamini Malani

Gorgeous Gowns, Trendy Maxis & Lehengas: This Label Will Amp Up Your Party & Wedding Look
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - 7 Arches
7 Arches

7 Arches

For Clothes, Accessories & Home Decor, Hit Up This Designer Store In Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Naina Jain
Naina Jain

Naina Jain

Hit Up Designer Naina Jain In Salt Lake For Stunning Bandhani Sarees, Lehengas & Dupattas
Salt Lake
Malls
image - City Centre
Malls

City Centre

Get Your Hands On Makaibari Tea At This Quaint Tram Turned Into A Tea Shop
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Tanti Handwoven Exclusives
Clothing Stores

Tanti Handwoven Exclusives

This Saree Store In Salt Lake Is Bringing Handloom Back In Fashion And How!
Salt Lake
Boutiques
image - Kiari
Kiari

Kiari

Everyday To Weddings: Find Clothes For All Occasion At This Salt Lake Boutique
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Mufti
Mufti

Mufti

All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Bidhan Nagar
Fabric Stores
image - Heritage Plus
Heritage Plus

Heritage Plus

This Store Is Where You'll Find Salt Lake Peeps Heading For Fabrics
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Taakshvi
Taakshvi

Taakshvi

Ladies! Head To This Newly-Opened Shop in Salt Lake For Casual & Occasion Wear
Bidhan Nagar
Boutiques
image - Sarla Creations
Boutiques

Sarla Creations

This Boutique Has Super Trendy Blouses And Even Recycles Old Jeans Into Bags
Bidhan Nagar
Bath & Body Stores
image - On A Healthy Note
On A Healthy Note

On A Healthy Note

This City-Based Lifestyle Store Should Be Your Go-To Place For All things Natural
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Rasiya
Rasiya

Rasiya

Love Wearing Sarees? This Shop In Salt Lake Is Where You Should Go The Whole Nine Yards
Bidhan Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
image - Manjusha
Manjusha

Manjusha

Visited This Government-Run Store For All Things Handicraft? If Not, Drop In Right Now!
Bidhan Nagar
Accessories
image - Nivedh Creations
Nivedh Creations

Nivedh Creations

Stock Customised Handmade Floral Jewellery, Accessories And Wall Hangings From Here
Bidhan Nagar
Shoe Stores
image - Around Always
Around Always

Around Always

Make Your Shoe Game Personal: Get Your Name Stitched On These Gorgeous Shoes
Bidhan Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - 9 to 99 & Above
9 to 99 & Above

9 to 99 & Above

Looking For Cheap Clothes That Won't Pinch Your Pocket? Then Visit 9 To 99 In Bhawanipore Today
Lake Town
Clothing Stores
image - Mufti
Mufti

Mufti

All You Men Out There! Stop By Mufti For Their Casual Wear Collection
Manick Tala
Clothing Stores
image - Saroj Jalan
Saroj Jalan

Saroj Jalan

Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Gift Shops
image - Wrappersnapper
Wrappersnapper

Wrappersnapper

Gifting Just Got Better With This Brand's Curated Handmade Hampers
Clothing Stores
image - WNW
WNW

WNW

Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique
Kankurgachi
Accessories
image - Folk
Folk

Folk

You Must Check This City-Based Brand For Affordable, Innovative Bags & Accessories
Bidhan Nagar
Fabric Stores
image - Firefly
Firefly

Firefly

Looking For Kickass Fabric Options? Head To This Store In Kankurgachi For The Best Ones
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - Tanayaa
Tanayaa

Tanayaa

Calling All Ladies! Check Out This Store In Kankurgachi For Traditional & Indo-Westerns At Affordable Rates
Kankurgachi
Clothing Stores
image - Crazie Needle
Crazie Needle

Crazie Needle

Salt Lake Peeps, Have You Checked Out This Multi-Designer Stop Yet?
Phool Bagan
Boutiques
image - Ki & Ka Fashion Studio
Boutiques

Ki & Ka Fashion Studio

D-Day Arriving Soon? You Dream, Let This Fashion Studio In Kankurgachi Design It For You
Kankurgachi
