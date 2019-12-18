Sealdah

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kalika
Fast Food Restaurants

Kalika

How About Some Hot Fish Fries And Adda In College Square?
College Square
Accessories
image - The Meraki Store
Accessories

The Meraki Store

From Women's Wear To Artwork & Stationery Products, This Brand Does It All
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gunjan Chinese Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Gunjan Chinese Food

Oink Oink: This Restaurant Near College Street Is A Heaven For Pork Lovers
College Square
Religious Establishments
image - St. Francis Xavier's Church
Religious Establishments

St. Francis Xavier's Church

Not Just Travellers, Even Kolkatans Can Visit This Church For Its History
Bow Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mahal Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Mahal Restaurant

This Pice Hotel In College Street Makes For Authentic Bangali Khabar And Old Kolkata Nostalgia
College Square
Other
image - Kolkata
Other

Kolkata

#GetLost While Relishing The Sumptuous Street Food On The Streets Of Kolkata
Kolkata
Cafes
image - Favourite Cabin
Cafes

Favourite Cabin

Sip On Milk Tea & Enjoy Bread Toast At This 100-Year-Old Cafe
College Square
Sweet Shops
image - Bhim Chandra Nag
Sweet Shops

Bhim Chandra Nag

Love Ledikeni? But Do You Know About The Man Who Created This Sweet Wonder?
Bow Bazar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Paramount Sherbats & Syrups
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Paramount Sherbats & Syrups

Slurp The Best Shakes & Juices At Absolutely Reasonable Prices At This Joint In Your City
College Square
Other
image - College Street
Other

College Street

Kolkata's Own Diagon Alley!
College Square
Schools & Colleges
image - University Of Calcutta
Schools & Colleges

University Of Calcutta

Interested In Growing Your Food And Cutting Your Carbon Footprint? Sign Up For This Course
College Square
Home Décor Stores
image - Hardware Solutions
Home Décor Stores

Hardware Solutions

Buy Mortice Locks At This Hardware Store For Under Less Than INR 1000
Bow Bazar
Cafes
image - Indian Coffee House
Cafes

Indian Coffee House

Coffee & Culture: Reasons Why You Should Visit Kolkata's Iconic Coffee House
College Square
Book Stores
image - Chuckervertty Chatterjee & Co. Ltd.
Book Stores

Chuckervertty Chatterjee & Co. Ltd.

This Hidden Bookstore Behind Coffee House Will Take You On A Trip To Hogwarts!
College Square
Art Galleries
image - Boi Chitra
Art Galleries

Boi Chitra

Netaji & Rajendra Prasad Have Had Their Pictures Taken At This Studio-Bookstore Above Coffee House
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dilkusha Cabin
Fast Food Restaurants

Dilkusha Cabin

Feeling Broke? This Place Serves Delish Snacks At Affordable Prices
College Square
Book Stores
image - Das Gupta & Company Pvt. Ltd.
Book Stores

Das Gupta & Company Pvt. Ltd.

This 1886 Heritage Bookstore Takes Online Orders & Will Deliver Books To Your Doorstep
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Zam Zam
Fast Food Restaurants

Zam Zam

Get Your Fill Of Biryani, Rolls, Ghol And More At This Joint For Under INR 150
Entaly
Street Food
image - Paltan Bapi Tea House
Street Food

Paltan Bapi Tea House

This Chaiwala Will Serve Up A Cup Of Tea, And Sing You A Kishore Kumar Song
Other
image - Supernova
Other

Supernova

Get Books At A Discount From This Publishing Warehouse In College Street
Bow Bazar
