Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sealdah
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sealdah
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Accessories
Bakeries
Boutiques
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kalika
How About Some Hot Fish Fries And Adda In College Square?
College Square
Accessories
Accessories
The Meraki Store
From Women's Wear To Artwork & Stationery Products, This Brand Does It All
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gunjan Chinese Food
Oink Oink: This Restaurant Near College Street Is A Heaven For Pork Lovers
College Square
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
St. Francis Xavier's Church
Not Just Travellers, Even Kolkatans Can Visit This Church For Its History
Bow Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mahal Restaurant
This Pice Hotel In College Street Makes For Authentic Bangali Khabar And Old Kolkata Nostalgia
College Square
Other
Other
Kolkata
#GetLost While Relishing The Sumptuous Street Food On The Streets Of Kolkata
Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
Favourite Cabin
Sip On Milk Tea & Enjoy Bread Toast At This 100-Year-Old Cafe
College Square
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Bhim Chandra Nag
Love Ledikeni? But Do You Know About The Man Who Created This Sweet Wonder?
Bow Bazar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Paramount Sherbats & Syrups
Slurp The Best Shakes & Juices At Absolutely Reasonable Prices At This Joint In Your City
College Square
Other
Other
College Street
Kolkata's Own Diagon Alley!
College Square
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
University Of Calcutta
Interested In Growing Your Food And Cutting Your Carbon Footprint? Sign Up For This Course
College Square
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Hardware Solutions
Buy Mortice Locks At This Hardware Store For Under Less Than INR 1000
Bow Bazar
Cafes
Cafes
Indian Coffee House
Coffee & Culture: Reasons Why You Should Visit Kolkata's Iconic Coffee House
College Square
Book Stores
Book Stores
Chuckervertty Chatterjee & Co. Ltd.
This Hidden Bookstore Behind Coffee House Will Take You On A Trip To Hogwarts!
College Square
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Boi Chitra
Netaji & Rajendra Prasad Have Had Their Pictures Taken At This Studio-Bookstore Above Coffee House
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilkusha Cabin
Feeling Broke? This Place Serves Delish Snacks At Affordable Prices
College Square
Book Stores
Book Stores
Das Gupta & Company Pvt. Ltd.
This 1886 Heritage Bookstore Takes Online Orders & Will Deliver Books To Your Doorstep
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Zam Zam
Get Your Fill Of Biryani, Rolls, Ghol And More At This Joint For Under INR 150
Entaly
Street Food
Street Food
Paltan Bapi Tea House
This Chaiwala Will Serve Up A Cup Of Tea, And Sing You A Kishore Kumar Song
Other
Other
Supernova
Get Books At A Discount From This Publishing Warehouse In College Street
Bow Bazar
Have a great recommendation for
Sealdah?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE