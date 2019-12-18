Shantipally

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shantipally

  • Salons
  • Spas
Spas
image - The Thai Spa
Spas

The Thai Spa

Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
Salons
image - Head Turners - Sports Salon
Salons

Head Turners - Sports Salon

Pamper Yourself Even At Midnight At Head Turners And Avail Amazing Deals
Gariahat
Salons
image - InVogue
Salons

InVogue

From Nail Bar To Make-up Studio, This Salon Should Be Your Next Destination For A Makeover
Golpark
Salons
image - Wendy's Salon & Spa
Salons

Wendy's Salon & Spa

All-Pink Decor & Elvis: This Cute Salon Reminded Us Of A Paris Boudoir
Hindusthan Park
Spas
image - Solace Day Spa & Wellness Centre
Spas

Solace Day Spa & Wellness Centre

This Pilates Class Is Conducted In A Colonial Bungalow With A Garden
Salons
image - Lumi Salon & Skin Clinic
Salons

Lumi Salon & Skin Clinic

Boys & Girls Head To This New Posh Salon on Lake Road For That Perfect Pujo Makeover
Ballygunge
Salons
image - Diva’s & Divo’s Luxury Salon
Salons

Diva’s & Divo’s Luxury Salon

New Salon Alert! Get Treated Like Royalty At This Luxury Unisex Salon In Ballygunge
Ballygunge
Salons
image - After - A Family Salon
Salons

After - A Family Salon

Book Yourself And Your Fam A Pamper Session At This Salon
Jodhpur Park
Salons
image - Mirror 'n' Comb
Salons

Mirror 'n' Comb

Eyelash Extensions To Occasion Of The Day Look: We Are Hitting Up This New Salon To Get Primped & Pampered
Ballygunge
Salons
image - Blush On Ladies Salon & Spa
Salons

Blush On Ladies Salon & Spa

Godrej Professional Launches Hair Styling Products, Check Out Now!
Lake Gardens
Salons
image - Page 3 Studio
Salons

Page 3 Studio

Get A Page 3 Makeover At This Luxury Salon
Kalighat
Spas
Salons
image - Studio Meche
Salons

Studio Meche

Wanna Jazz Up Your Hair Colour? Call This Popular City Stylist
