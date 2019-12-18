Shantipally

Jewellery Shops
Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Cosmetics Stores
Ajmal Perfume
Cosmetics Stores

Ajmal Perfume

Sniff A Whiff: After Delhi, B'Lore & Mumbai, This Famous Perfumery Has Finally Set Up Store In Kolkata!
Shantipally
Gift Shops
Fondu Basket
Gift Shops

Fondu Basket

Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Clothing Stores
Abracadabra
Clothing Stores

Abracadabra

Cribs, Swaddles, Carriers & Quilts: This Brand Has Everything To Pamper Your Minikin
Accessories
Doubleu
Accessories

Doubleu

This Brand Lets You Customise And Design Your Own Handbag In Just Ten Minutes
Boutiques
Ichchhapuron
Boutiques

Ichchhapuron

Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Swarn's Boutique
Clothing Stores

Swarn's Boutique

Boho Chic To Gorgeous Ethnics: This Boutique Has Everything To Get Your Look On Fleek
Kasba
Clothing Stores
Brand Stand
Clothing Stores

Brand Stand

Tees, Boxers, Sneakers & More: We Found A Store Selling Branded Clothes At Half The Price
Kasba
Accessories
Fenasia
Accessories

Fenasia

The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Clothing Stores
Aronnyok
Clothing Stores

Aronnyok

This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Gift Shops
The Gift Shop
Gift Shops

The Gift Shop

Add A Side Of Art To Your Gifting With This Shop Inside KCC
Book Stores
The Storyteller Book Store
Book Stores

The Storyteller Book Store

Pop-Ups, Bath Books, Novels: This Pet-Friendly Bookstore Will Deliver Your Picks To Your Doorstep!
Kasba
Accessories
Jute Smart
Accessories

Jute Smart

This Kolkata Brand Will Give You A Lot Of Options If There’s Jute On Your Mind
Kasba
Book Stores
Book Tuk
Book Stores

Book Tuk

Delia Smith, Dickens, Ray: BookTuk Has It All, And They Sell Books By The Kilo!
E.M Bypass
Home Décor Stores
Bunny Arts
Home Décor Stores

Bunny Arts

Handcrafted Glass Lanterns To Ceramics: Bunny Arts Has Stunning Home Decor Products
Santoshpur
Accessories
Rimi's Treasure Trove
Accessories

Rimi's Treasure Trove

New Store Alert! Buy Copper-Infused Jewellery From This Brand In Golpark
Gariahat
Shoe Stores
Rohan Arora
Shoe Stores

Rohan Arora

Shop For Couture Footwear By This Kolkata-based Designer, Worn Even By Bollywood Celebs!
Ballygunge
Clothing Stores
Falak
Clothing Stores

Falak

Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
Anjali Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Anjali Jewellers

Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Boutiques
Nitu's Creation
Boutiques

Nitu's Creation

This Quaint Shop In Golpark Stocks Stunning Kantha Stitch Clothes & We're Loving it
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
Ritzy
Clothing Stores

Ritzy

This Shop In Golpark Stocks Funky Tees & Dresses All The Way From Bangkok
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
Necessity
Clothing Stores

Necessity

Ladies, This Kolkata Brand Sells Made-To-Fit Bras And Will Not Leave You Hanging
Hindusthan Park
