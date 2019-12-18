Explore
Shantipally
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shantipally
Mia By Tanishq
More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Ajmal Perfume
Sniff A Whiff: After Delhi, B'Lore & Mumbai, This Famous Perfumery Has Finally Set Up Store In Kolkata!
Shantipally
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Fondu Basket
Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Abracadabra
Cribs, Swaddles, Carriers & Quilts: This Brand Has Everything To Pamper Your Minikin
Accessories
Accessories
Doubleu
This Brand Lets You Customise And Design Your Own Handbag In Just Ten Minutes
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ichchhapuron
Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Swarn's Boutique
Boho Chic To Gorgeous Ethnics: This Boutique Has Everything To Get Your Look On Fleek
Kasba
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Brand Stand
Tees, Boxers, Sneakers & More: We Found A Store Selling Branded Clothes At Half The Price
Kasba
Accessories
Accessories
Fenasia
The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aronnyok
This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
The Gift Shop
Add A Side Of Art To Your Gifting With This Shop Inside KCC
Book Stores
Book Stores
The Storyteller Book Store
Pop-Ups, Bath Books, Novels: This Pet-Friendly Bookstore Will Deliver Your Picks To Your Doorstep!
Kasba
Accessories
Accessories
Jute Smart
This Kolkata Brand Will Give You A Lot Of Options If There’s Jute On Your Mind
Kasba
Book Stores
Book Stores
Book Tuk
Delia Smith, Dickens, Ray: BookTuk Has It All, And They Sell Books By The Kilo!
E.M Bypass
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bunny Arts
Handcrafted Glass Lanterns To Ceramics: Bunny Arts Has Stunning Home Decor Products
Santoshpur
Accessories
Accessories
Rimi's Treasure Trove
New Store Alert! Buy Copper-Infused Jewellery From This Brand In Golpark
Gariahat
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Rohan Arora
Shop For Couture Footwear By This Kolkata-based Designer, Worn Even By Bollywood Celebs!
Ballygunge
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Falak
Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Anjali Jewellers
Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Boutiques
Boutiques
Nitu's Creation
This Quaint Shop In Golpark Stocks Stunning Kantha Stitch Clothes & We're Loving it
Gariahat
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ritzy
This Shop In Golpark Stocks Funky Tees & Dresses All The Way From Bangkok
Dhakuria
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Necessity
Ladies, This Kolkata Brand Sells Made-To-Fit Bras And Will Not Leave You Hanging
Hindusthan Park
