Shobhabazar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shobhabazar
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Sweet Shops
Bakeries
Street Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Dessert Parlours
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Allen Kitchen
This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mitra Cafe
Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna
Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Shyambazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee O Kobita
This North Kolkata Cafe Has A Feluda Theme & Lets You Put Up Your Work On Their Walls
Shyambazar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ben Fish
If Your Heart Calls For Fries, Then This Place Is Worth A Try
Shyambazar
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Hungry Monkzzz
Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Makhan Lal Das & Sons
This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shiv Assram
This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Niranjan Agar
Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Chittaranjan Avenue
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Hati Bagan
Street Food
Street Food
Harry's Place
Relish Litti Choka & Tea At Super Affordable Prices Here
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Subodh Chandra Mullick
Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hedua Chat
Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Poochka Wala
Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
@49
This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Manick Tala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe World
A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dilkusha Cabin
Feeling Broke? This Place Serves Delish Snacks At Affordable Prices
College Square
