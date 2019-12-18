Shyambazar

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ben Fish
Fast Food Restaurants

Ben Fish

If Your Heart Calls For Fries, Then This Place Is Worth A Try
Shyambazar
Cafes
image - Coffee O Kobita
Cafes

Coffee O Kobita

This North Kolkata Cafe Has A Feluda Theme & Lets You Put Up Your Work On Their Walls
Shyambazar
Casual Dining
image - Bhojohori Manna
Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Shyambazar
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitra Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitra Cafe

Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
Fast Food Restaurants

Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons

This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Allen Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Allen Kitchen

This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Delivery Services
image - Hungry Monkzzz
Delivery Services

Hungry Monkzzz

Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shiv Assram
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shiv Assram

This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
image - Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy
Sweet Shops

Girish Chandra Dey & Nakur Chandra Nandy

Complete The Bong Experience By Visiting Kolkata's Oldest Mishti Shop
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hedua Chat
Fast Food Restaurants

Hedua Chat

Hedua Chat: The best chat In Town
Sweet Shops
image - Subodh Chandra Mullick
Sweet Shops

Subodh Chandra Mullick

Try Vanilla Roshogolla For Just INR 8 At This Sweet Shop In North Kolkata
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
image - @49
Casual Dining

@49

This Charming Rooftop Cafe Is Perfect For A Date With Bae (Or Some Me Time)
Manick Tala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Niranjan Agar
Fast Food Restaurants

Niranjan Agar

Niranjan Agra Is The Answer To All Your Fried Food Cravings
Chittaranjan Avenue
Sweet Shops
image - Makhan Lal Das & Sons
Sweet Shops

Makhan Lal Das & Sons

This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Poochka Wala
Fast Food Restaurants

Poochka Wala

Try Quirky Fusions Of Oreo & Injection Poochkas At The Poochka Wala!
Girish Park
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe World
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe World

A Pocket-Friendly Cafe For Delicious Fast Food!
Girish Park
Street Food
image - Harry's Place
Street Food

Harry's Place

Relish Litti Choka & Tea At Super Affordable Prices Here
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dilkusha Cabin
Fast Food Restaurants

Dilkusha Cabin

Feeling Broke? This Place Serves Delish Snacks At Affordable Prices
College Square
Cafes
image - Indian Coffee House
Cafes

Indian Coffee House

Coffee & Culture: Reasons Why You Should Visit Kolkata's Iconic Coffee House
College Square
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mahal Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Mahal Restaurant

This Pice Hotel In College Street Makes For Authentic Bangali Khabar And Old Kolkata Nostalgia
College Square
