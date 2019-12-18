Explore
Shyambazar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shyambazar
Ajanta Footcare
This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Samrat
Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Silk House
Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Tilottama Boutique
Trying To Find Kantha Stitch Outfits? This Boutique Can Help You Get One
Sovabazar
Orna House
Banarasi Silk To Bandhani Work: Orna House Has All Kinds Of Dupattas
Hati Bagan
Tara Clothes Printers
From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Manick Tala
Ramdhanu Boutique
From Ajrak To Batik, This Boutique Has A Wide Range Of Hand Printed Sarees
Manick Tala
Golchha Bridal Studio
This Boutique Does Stunning Bespoke Lehengas To Make You Look Like A Dream On Your D-Day
Burrabazar
Meghana
Buy Now Or Cry Later: This Shop Has Banarasi Sarees Under INR 3000
Chittaranjan Avenue
M S Handloom Cottage
This Shop Near MG Road Is A Storehouse Of All Kinds Of Fabrics
Burrabazar
Folk
You Must Check This City-Based Brand For Affordable, Innovative Bags & Accessories
Bidhan Nagar
Sahara Sports
And The Trophy Goes To... Head To This Store To Find Out Where The Trophy Came From
Burrabazar
Bara Bazar Market
Hood Guide: Where To Shop, What To Eat & See In Burrabazaar
Barabazar
Das Gupta & Company Pvt. Ltd.
This 1886 Heritage Bookstore Takes Online Orders & Will Deliver Books To Your Doorstep
College Square
Chuckervertty Chatterjee & Co. Ltd.
This Hidden Bookstore Behind Coffee House Will Take You On A Trip To Hogwarts!
College Square
WNW
Shaadi Shopping? Get Stunning Bespoke Lehengas & Sarees At This Designer Boutique
Kankurgachi
Mr. Ajay Kumar
This Designer Studio Has Opulent Printed Wear For Every Occasion
Manick Tala
Shuddh Khadi Bhandar
Want To Ditch Usual Cottons? Visit This Store For All Things Khadi
Burrabazar
Kalaniketan
We Picked Up South India's Classic Tanjore Paintings At These Stores
Kankurgachi
Prints & Weaves
An Exquisite Collection Of Printed Fabrics Only At Prints And Weaves
Kankurgachi
