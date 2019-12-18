Shyambazar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shyambazar

Homestays
image - Calcutta Bungalow
Homestays

Calcutta Bungalow

This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Shyambazar
Hotels
image - Aminia Guest House
Hotels

Aminia Guest House

This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Travel Services
image - Calcutta Photo Tours
Travel Services

Calcutta Photo Tours

A Walk To Remember: Explore The City Of Joy Like Never Before Only With Calcutta Photo Tours
Hotels
image - Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel
Hotels

Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel

Get The Bengal Renaissance Feels At This Boutique Hotel In Swabhumi
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Grand
Hotels

The Oberoi Grand

A Grand Experience: Plan Your Next Staycation At This Iconic, So-Kolkata Hotel
Taltala
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Shyambazar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE