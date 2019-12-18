Explore
Syed Amir Ali Avenue
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Syed Amir Ali Avenue
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Boutiques
Bars
Bakeries
Cafes
Cafes
Nawwarah
Gather Your Squad & Head To Nawwarah For A Sumptuous Meal
Syed Amir Ali Avenue
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Milkshake Love: Keventers Have Just Opened A New Outlet & We Can't Keep Calm
Bakeries
Bakeries
Millie's Cookies
Just Arrived: This Cookie Store From London Is Our New Spot For A Sugar Fix
Ballygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mezze
Calling All Health Nuts, Mezze Is Serving Lebanese Under A Budget
Ballygunge
Food Courts
Food Courts
Desi Streat
The Raj Kachori At Desi Streat In Quest Mall Is The Largest One That You Can Find In Town
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Indigo Delicatessen
Experience Deli Indulge In An Innovative Way At Indigo Delicatessen
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Haagen Dazs
Instagrammable Ice-Creams, Exotic Flavours And More At Haagen Dazs
Ballygunge
Cafes
Cafes
Q33
Head To Q33 In Quest Mall For A Perfect Brekkie With Your Bae
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Cover Story
Dress Like An Insta-Model With This Brand
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Haagen - Dazs
Ready For A Choco Delight? Haagen Dazs' Chocolate Bomb Dessert Is A Must Try!
Ballygunge
Bars
Bars
Chili's Grill & Bar
Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Masala Kitchen
Must-Try: The Chhana Bhatura At Masala Kitchen In Ballygunge
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bombay Brasserie
Charminar Chai With Lal Qila Tikka Rolls & More: High Tea With A Desi Twist
Ballygunge
Cafes
Cafes
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Visit The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf At Quest Mall For Breakfast With Bae
Ballygunge
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Rare Rabbit
S/O To Men, Rare Rabbit Has Opened Up In The City And It's Everything Your Wardrobe Ever Wanted
Ballygunge
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Auli Lifestyle
From Beauty Oils & Soaps To Scrubs & Bars, This Brand Is Keeping It Natural With Organic Ingredients
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aajisai
We Got A First-Look At Aajisai & Here's Everything You Need To Know
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Waffle Wallah
Tandoori, Pizza & Caramel Banana: Kolkata's Newest Waffle Joint Has The Most Fun Flavours
Ballygunge
Food Stores
Food Stores
Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns
Chilli Caramel, English Toffee & Garlic Cheese: Grab A Bag Of Gourmet Popcorn At Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Bars
Bars
The Irish House
Here's Why You Need To Try The Newly Introduced Weekday Lunch Combos At The Irish House
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Serafina
Serafina Has Finally Re-Opened & We're Loving The New Look
Ballygunge
