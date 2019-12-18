Syed Amir Ali Avenue

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Syed Amir Ali Avenue

Cafes
image - Nawwarah
Cafes

Nawwarah

Gather Your Squad & Head To Nawwarah For A Sumptuous Meal
Syed Amir Ali Avenue
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Milkshake Love: Keventers Have Just Opened A New Outlet & We Can't Keep Calm
Bakeries
image - Millie's Cookies
Bakeries

Millie's Cookies

Just Arrived: This Cookie Store From London Is Our New Spot For A Sugar Fix
Ballygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mezze
Fast Food Restaurants

Mezze

Calling All Health Nuts, Mezze Is Serving Lebanese Under A Budget
Ballygunge
Food Courts
image - Desi Streat
Food Courts

Desi Streat

The Raj Kachori At Desi Streat In Quest Mall Is The Largest One That You Can Find In Town
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Indigo Delicatessen
Casual Dining

Indigo Delicatessen

Experience Deli Indulge In An Innovative Way At Indigo Delicatessen
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
image - Haagen Dazs
Dessert Parlours

Haagen Dazs

Instagrammable Ice-Creams, Exotic Flavours And More At Haagen Dazs
Ballygunge
Cafes
image - Q33
Cafes

Q33

Head To Q33 In Quest Mall For A Perfect Brekkie With Your Bae
Clothing Stores
image - Cover Story
Clothing Stores

Cover Story

Dress Like An Insta-Model With This Brand
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
image - Haagen - Dazs
Dessert Parlours

Haagen - Dazs

Ready For A Choco Delight? Haagen Dazs' Chocolate Bomb Dessert Is A Must Try!
Ballygunge
Bars
image - Chili's Grill & Bar
Bars

Chili's Grill & Bar

Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Masala Kitchen
Casual Dining

Masala Kitchen

Must-Try: The Chhana Bhatura At Masala Kitchen In Ballygunge
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Bombay Brasserie
Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

Charminar Chai With Lal Qila Tikka Rolls & More: High Tea With A Desi Twist
Ballygunge
Cafes
image - The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Cafes

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Visit The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf At Quest Mall For Breakfast With Bae
Ballygunge
Clothing Stores
image - Rare Rabbit
Clothing Stores

Rare Rabbit

S/O To Men, Rare Rabbit Has Opened Up In The City And It's Everything Your Wardrobe Ever Wanted
Ballygunge
Cosmetics Stores
image - Auli Lifestyle
Cosmetics Stores

Auli Lifestyle

From Beauty Oils & Soaps To Scrubs & Bars, This Brand Is Keeping It Natural With Organic Ingredients
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Aajisai
Casual Dining

Aajisai

We Got A First-Look At Aajisai & Here's Everything You Need To Know
Ballygunge
Dessert Parlours
image - Waffle Wallah
Dessert Parlours

Waffle Wallah

Tandoori, Pizza & Caramel Banana: Kolkata's Newest Waffle Joint Has The Most Fun Flavours
Ballygunge
Food Stores
image - Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns
Food Stores

Batcaves Gourmet Popcorns

Chilli Caramel, English Toffee & Garlic Cheese: Grab A Bag Of Gourmet Popcorn At Quest Mall
Ballygunge
Bars
image - The Irish House
Bars

The Irish House

Here's Why You Need To Try The Newly Introduced Weekday Lunch Combos At The Irish House
Ballygunge
Casual Dining
image - Serafina
Casual Dining

Serafina

Serafina Has Finally Re-Opened & We're Loving The New Look
Ballygunge
