Tangra

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Tangra

Hotels
image - ITC Royal Bengal
Hotels

ITC Royal Bengal

Luxury Has A New Address And It’s Called ITC Royal Bengal
Tangra
Hotels
image - JW Marriott Hotel
Hotels

JW Marriott Hotel

Add Some Awadhi Swag To Your Meal With This Food Fest At JW Marriott
Tangra
Hotels
image - Barsana Boutique Hotel
Hotels

Barsana Boutique Hotel

Light A Cigar, Sip A Margerita And Enjoy Celeb Vibes At This Luxe Boutique Hotel
Topsia
Hotels
image - Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel
Hotels

Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel

Get The Bengal Renaissance Feels At This Boutique Hotel In Swabhumi
Hotels
image - Patha Sathi Motel
Hotels

Patha Sathi Motel

Taking A Road Trip? These Govt-Run 'Motels' Have Everything You Need For a Quick Stopover
Taltala
Travel Services
image - Calcutta Photo Tours
Travel Services

Calcutta Photo Tours

A Walk To Remember: Explore The City Of Joy Like Never Before Only With Calcutta Photo Tours
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Grand
Hotels

The Oberoi Grand

A Grand Experience: Plan Your Next Staycation At This Iconic, So-Kolkata Hotel
Taltala
Hotels
image - Park Prime Kolkata
Hotels

Park Prime Kolkata

Check Into The Trippy Park Prime For Business Or A Staycation
Bhowanipur
Hotels
image - Aminia Guest House
Hotels

Aminia Guest House

This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Hotels
image - Glenburn Penthouse
Hotels

Glenburn Penthouse

This Luxe Colonial Boutique Hotel Is Everything You Need For Staycation Goals
Homestays
image - The Mandeville
Homestays

The Mandeville

Head To This Colonial Style Guest House In The Heart Of Kolkata For A Trip Down Memory Lane
Ballygunge
Tourist Attractions
image - Sri Aurobindo Bhavan
Tourist Attractions

Sri Aurobindo Bhavan

The Aurobindo Ashram Store Has French Pot Pourri, Organic Jams, Honey, Candles & More
Elgin
Homestays
image - The Ivy House
Homestays

The Ivy House

Ivy-Laden Walls And Colonial Vibes: This Pretty B&B Is Redefining #StaycationGoals
Ballygunge
Homestays
image - The Old House
Homestays

The Old House

Heading To A Beach For Your Honeymoon? These Breezy Resort Dresses Will Have You Sorted
Bhowanipur
Homestays
image - Calcutta Bungalow
Homestays

Calcutta Bungalow

This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Shyambazar
Homestays
image - Novelty Guest House
Homestays

Novelty Guest House

Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Hotels
image - The Corner Courtyard
Hotels

The Corner Courtyard

Kolkata's Most Beautiful Boutique Hotel Starts At Less Than INR 3,000 A Night
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Tangra?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE