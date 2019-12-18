Explore
Tangra
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Tangra
Homestays
Tourist Attractions
Travel Services
ITC Royal Bengal
Luxury Has A New Address And It’s Called ITC Royal Bengal
Tangra
JW Marriott Hotel
Add Some Awadhi Swag To Your Meal With This Food Fest At JW Marriott
Tangra
Barsana Boutique Hotel
Light A Cigar, Sip A Margerita And Enjoy Celeb Vibes At This Luxe Boutique Hotel
Topsia
Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel
Get The Bengal Renaissance Feels At This Boutique Hotel In Swabhumi
Patha Sathi Motel
Taking A Road Trip? These Govt-Run 'Motels' Have Everything You Need For a Quick Stopover
Taltala
Calcutta Photo Tours
A Walk To Remember: Explore The City Of Joy Like Never Before Only With Calcutta Photo Tours
The Oberoi Grand
A Grand Experience: Plan Your Next Staycation At This Iconic, So-Kolkata Hotel
Taltala
Park Prime Kolkata
Check Into The Trippy Park Prime For Business Or A Staycation
Bhowanipur
Aminia Guest House
This 90-year Old Guest House Might Have Completely Missed The Attention It Deserves
Glenburn Penthouse
This Luxe Colonial Boutique Hotel Is Everything You Need For Staycation Goals
The Mandeville
Head To This Colonial Style Guest House In The Heart Of Kolkata For A Trip Down Memory Lane
Ballygunge
Sri Aurobindo Bhavan
The Aurobindo Ashram Store Has French Pot Pourri, Organic Jams, Honey, Candles & More
Elgin
The Ivy House
Ivy-Laden Walls And Colonial Vibes: This Pretty B&B Is Redefining #StaycationGoals
Ballygunge
The Old House
Heading To A Beach For Your Honeymoon? These Breezy Resort Dresses Will Have You Sorted
Bhowanipur
Calcutta Bungalow
This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Shyambazar
Novelty Guest House
Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
The Corner Courtyard
Kolkata's Most Beautiful Boutique Hotel Starts At Less Than INR 3,000 A Night
