Taratala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Taratala

Casual Dining
image - Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle
Casual Dining

Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle

Enjoy Delicious Food At Tasty Bites In Behala!
Other
image - Behala Airport
Other

Behala Airport

Did You Know You Can Take Bae On A Helicopter Ride To Digha?
Gyms
image - Rush Fitness
Gyms

Rush Fitness

Bye-Bye Cheat Days, This Gym Is Giving A Flat 40% Discount
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Accessories
image - Sajjaa
Accessories

Sajjaa

Giant Autorickshaws & Elephants: Sajjaa Is Upping Our Earring Game
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Cafes
image - American Cave
Cafes

American Cave

We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Gyms
image - TFF - The Fitness Factory
Gyms

TFF - The Fitness Factory

Shoutout To New Aliporeans: No More Travelling Long Distances For Your Weekly Zumba Dose
New Alipore
Bakeries
image - Cocoa Bakery
Bakeries

Cocoa Bakery

This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Toy Stores
image - Venus Toys
Toy Stores

Venus Toys

Hulks, Spidermans and Aquamans: Get Everything For Your Kids From This Shop
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Studio KSR
Clothing Stores

Studio KSR

Quirky Neckties To Khesh Shirts: Make Your Every Day Look Comfy Chic With This Fashion Label
Behala
Clothing Stores
image - Zedd's
Clothing Stores

Zedd's

Head To This New Store In Behala For Trendy Plus-Size Kurtis & Gowns
Behala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Subway
Fast Food Restaurants

Subway

Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Jewellery Shops
image - Vasundhara Fine Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Vasundhara Fine Jewellery

From Gold Jadau To Diamond, All Things Glittery At This Shop
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop

This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Gyms
image - Jumpin Gymnastics
Gyms

Jumpin Gymnastics

Nail The Cartwheel Or Perfect The Balance Beam: Sign Your Kids Up At This Gymnastic Centre To Ace These Moves
Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro
Casual Dining

Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro

Head To This Restaurant In Alipore For Good Food & A Quiet Ambience
Alipore
Other
image - Share Market
Other

Share Market

Get Chai And Breakfast On The Road Behind Writers' Building In Kolkata For Just INR 100
Behala
Florists
image - Papillon
Florists

Papillon

This Florist Shop In Alipore Is Your Go-To Place For All Your Flower Needs
Alipore
Bakeries
image - Bonn Tonn Bakery
Bakeries

Bonn Tonn Bakery

Birthday Or Baby Shower, Bonn Tonn Will Keep It Cute & Customised On Point
Alipore
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Taratala?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE