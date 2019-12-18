Tiljala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Tiljala

Delivery Services
image - NightKitchen
Delivery Services

NightKitchen

Call The Knights Of NightKitchen To Slay Your Midnight Hunger
Tiljala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale

Tantalizing Treat From The Newly Opened Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Wale
Topsia
NGOs
image - DRCSC
NGOs

DRCSC

Winter Flavours: The Only Nolen Gur You Need To Pick Up For The Season
Kasba
Accessories
image - Jute Smart
Accessories

Jute Smart

This Kolkata Brand Will Give You A Lot Of Options If There’s Jute On Your Mind
Kasba
Cafes
image - Cafe Strings
Cafes

Cafe Strings

Treat Yo' Bae To A Memorable Meal At This Kasba Cafe
Kasba
Book Stores
image - The Storyteller Book Store
Book Stores

The Storyteller Book Store

Pop-Ups, Bath Books, Novels: This Pet-Friendly Bookstore Will Deliver Your Picks To Your Doorstep!
Kasba
Pet Care
image - Kashikas Pampered Paws
Pet Care

Kashikas Pampered Paws

Looking For A Pet Grooming Salon? Kashika's Pampered Paws Is The Place To Be!
Kasba
Clothing Stores
image - Brand Stand
Clothing Stores

Brand Stand

Tees, Boxers, Sneakers & More: We Found A Store Selling Branded Clothes At Half The Price
Kasba
Clothing Stores
image - Swarn's Boutique
Clothing Stores

Swarn's Boutique

Boho Chic To Gorgeous Ethnics: This Boutique Has Everything To Get Your Look On Fleek
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Spicery By Sigree
Casual Dining

Spicery By Sigree

Spice Things Up At This Desi Pub & The Street Food Twist
Shantipally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eagle Boys Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Eagle Boys Pizza

In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Momo I Am
Casual Dining

Momo I Am

The Sixth Outlet Of This Famous Joint Is Here And You Must Check It Out
Topsia
Pubs
image - TopCat CCU
Pubs

TopCat CCU

Fitness Classes, Co-Working Space & Live Music Gigs: This New Space In Topsia Has It All
Topsia
Classes & Workshops
image - Offbeat CCU
Classes & Workshops

Offbeat CCU

Kolkata's Got A New Backpackers Hostel & It Looks Like A Swell Place
Topsia
Delivery Services
image - Pou Chong
Delivery Services

Pou Chong

This New Kiosk Has Authentic Baos, Sui Mai, Soups & More Starting At Just INR 40
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Rush To This Newbie At Kasba For A Touch Of London Street Food!
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Punjabee Rasoi
Casual Dining

Punjabee Rasoi

Good Food Good Mood
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Let's Poaka
Fast Food Restaurants

Let's Poaka

Pork Lovers, Rejoice! This Eatery Delivers Sumptuous Dishes At Your Door
Kasba
Cultural Centres
image - Wild Strawberry
Cultural Centres

Wild Strawberry

This Group Teaches Kids, Adults Life Skills Through Storytelling, Drama & Other Fun Art Forms
Ballygunge
Lounges
image - Ozora
Lounges

Ozora

Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Bars
image - Barcelos
Bars

Barcelos

This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
