Tiljala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Tiljala
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Street Food
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sweet Shops
NightKitchen
Delivery Services
NightKitchen
Call The Knights Of NightKitchen To Slay Your Midnight Hunger
Tiljala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Waale
Tantalizing Treat From The Newly Opened Chaccha Jaan Biryani Aur Kebab Wale
Topsia
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Strings
Treat Yo' Bae To A Memorable Meal At This Kasba Cafe
Kasba
Spicery By Sigree
Casual Dining
Spicery By Sigree
Spice Things Up At This Desi Pub & The Street Food Twist
Shantipally
Eagle Boys Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants
Eagle Boys Pizza
In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Momo I Am
Casual Dining
Momo I Am
The Sixth Outlet Of This Famous Joint Is Here And You Must Check It Out
Topsia
Pou Chong
Delivery Services
Pou Chong
This New Kiosk Has Authentic Baos, Sui Mai, Soups & More Starting At Just INR 40
Kasba
Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Rush To This Newbie At Kasba For A Touch Of London Street Food!
Kasba
Punjabee Rasoi
Casual Dining
Punjabee Rasoi
Good Food Good Mood
Kasba
Let's Poaka
Fast Food Restaurants
Let's Poaka
Pork Lovers, Rejoice! This Eatery Delivers Sumptuous Dishes At Your Door
Kasba
Mr. Mozza
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Mozza
There’s A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Hoppipola
Casual Dining
Hoppipola
Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Nanighar
Delivery Services
Nanighar
Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Arsalan
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Grace
Casual Dining
Grace
This Art Space Has A Fine Dining Restaurant That Will Break All Vegetarian Cuisine Myths
The Master Chef
Casual Dining
The Master Chef
Order Some Good Thai Cuisine From This Popular Delivery Kitchen
Tangra
Cafes
Cafes
Wood House - The Pet Cafe
Sasha, Snoopy & Oreo Will Make You Have a Perfect Time At This Pet Café
Topsia
Shillong Point
Casual Dining
Shillong Point
Shillong Point Serves Up Authentic Khasi Dishes (And More) In A Cosy Setting
Gariahat
Mamasan
Casual Dining
Mamasan
Come To MamaSan To Get Your Fix Of Asian Street Food
Ballygunge
