Topsia

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Topsia

Hotels
image - Barsana Boutique Hotel
Hotels

Barsana Boutique Hotel

Light A Cigar, Sip A Margerita And Enjoy Celeb Vibes At This Luxe Boutique Hotel
Topsia
Hotels
image - ITC Royal Bengal
Hotels

ITC Royal Bengal

Luxury Has A New Address And It’s Called ITC Royal Bengal
Tangra
Hotels
image - JW Marriott Hotel
Hotels

JW Marriott Hotel

Add Some Awadhi Swag To Your Meal With This Food Fest At JW Marriott
Tangra
Homestays
image - The Mandeville
Homestays

The Mandeville

Head To This Colonial Style Guest House In The Heart Of Kolkata For A Trip Down Memory Lane
Ballygunge
Homestays
image - Novelty Guest House
Homestays

Novelty Guest House

Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Homestays
image - The Ivy House
Homestays

The Ivy House

Ivy-Laden Walls And Colonial Vibes: This Pretty B&B Is Redefining #StaycationGoals
Ballygunge
Hotels
image - The Gateway Hotel
Hotels

The Gateway Hotel

Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Travel Services
image - Let Us Go
Travel Services

Let Us Go

Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Hotels
image - Park Prime Kolkata
Hotels

Park Prime Kolkata

Check Into The Trippy Park Prime For Business Or A Staycation
Bhowanipur
Travel Services
image - Flying Squirrel Holidays
Travel Services

Flying Squirrel Holidays

Meet Santa Claus Or Stay In A Cave Hotel: Get Your Dream Vacation From This Travel Service
Gariahat
Tourist Attractions
image - Rabindra Sarovar
Tourist Attractions

Rabindra Sarovar

Free Salsa Classes, Rowing & Live Music: Everything You Can Do At Kolkata's Fave Hangout, The Lakes
Dhakuria
Hotels
image - The Corner Courtyard
Hotels

The Corner Courtyard

Kolkata's Most Beautiful Boutique Hotel Starts At Less Than INR 3,000 A Night
Hotels
image - Patha Sathi Motel
Hotels

Patha Sathi Motel

Taking A Road Trip? These Govt-Run 'Motels' Have Everything You Need For a Quick Stopover
Taltala
Tourist Attractions
image - Rabindra Sarobar Lake
Tourist Attractions

Rabindra Sarobar Lake

Bring In The New Year With This Unique Protest
Dhakuria
Hotels
image - Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel
Hotels

Raajkutir - A Boutique Hotel

Get The Bengal Renaissance Feels At This Boutique Hotel In Swabhumi
Tourist Attractions
image - Sri Aurobindo Bhavan
Tourist Attractions

Sri Aurobindo Bhavan

The Aurobindo Ashram Store Has French Pot Pourri, Organic Jams, Honey, Candles & More
Elgin
Homestays
image - Monalisa Guest House
Homestays

Monalisa Guest House

This Iconic Guest House Is Perfect For A Chilled Out Budget Stay. Even Vidya Balan Was Here!
Ballygunge
Homestays
image - The Old House
Homestays

The Old House

Heading To A Beach For Your Honeymoon? These Breezy Resort Dresses Will Have You Sorted
Bhowanipur
Hotels
image - Glenburn Penthouse
Hotels

Glenburn Penthouse

This Luxe Colonial Boutique Hotel Is Everything You Need For Staycation Goals
Homestays
image - Transit House
Homestays

Transit House

When In Kolkata, Plan A Stay At This Iconic Guest House In Rashbehari
Lake Market
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Grand
Hotels

The Oberoi Grand

A Grand Experience: Plan Your Next Staycation At This Iconic, So-Kolkata Hotel
Taltala
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Topsia?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE