Love Dancing? Enroll With This Contemporary Dance Class

Love dancing? Then Buoyant Performing Arts is the perfect place for you. The organisation aims to encourage international and Indian dance forms and help artists learn and express themselves better in a free environment.

If dance is what you are passionate about, then enroll yourself for dance classes at Buoyant Performing Arts. They hold dance classes for both kids and adults. However, most of classes they currently hold are for kids while adults can right now register only for contemporary or ballet classes, which take place at Sparsh Studio in Esplanade near the KC Das sweet shop. Classes for adults are held on Saturday and Sunday every week.

For all you kids out there, learn to express yourself through various dance forms like contemporary, ballet, hip hop, jazz, ballet, Bollywood and lots more. There's belly dancing as well for kids above 10-12 years of age.

They hold classes in collaboration with different studios across the city. Their charges start from INR 800 onwards and increase depending on the dance form you choose and the studio the classes are held in. For instance, ballet classes for kids are held at The Doodle Room in Ballygunge twice a week whereas classes for adults are held at Sparsh Studio in Esplanade.

They also provide well-trained dancers and musicians for shows and performances besides collaborating with other studios for classes, workshops and events.