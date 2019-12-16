Parents! Sign Your Kids Up For This Fun Winter Camp By MakersLoft

Calling all parents and their little munchkins! Looking for something fun for your kids to do this winter holiday? Then sign them up for this fun winter camp by MakersLoft starting from December 16 at their Salt Lake and Theatre Road centres. It's for kids between four to 13 years of age. The camps are designed to help children learn and explore new interests and technology while having fun.

Kids get to get to learn 3D doodling, coding for games/presentations/animated movies, junior mechatronics, senior mechatronics and model making. The camp will happen in four batches of 10 kids each at two different time slots (11 am - 1 pm and 2 pm - 4 pm).

Call on +91 8335075374 for deets.