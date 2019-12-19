In The Heart Of Nature: This Nature Camp Can Be Your Next Weekend Getaway!

Imagine walking through a trail with serene, calm, blue waters on one side, with the sun rising and the sky adorned with beautiful hues and on the other side 50 shades of greens, and birds, butterflies, and flowers that have been long forgotten! This is exactly where Dakhin Rai Nature camp lies. Dakhin Rai Nature camp is located in the mystique Sunderbans. Located in the 24, South Paraganas district, the place is a comfortable 3-hour drive from Kolkata. Surrounded by greenery and scenic beauty all around makes this for a compelling weekend getaway. The nature camp offers a different kind of abodes for your stay. One that is mirroring houses of the villages, tents for an adventurous experience and your "normal" rooms as well. The room cost varies from around 3k and upwards depending on what kind of experience you are looking for. Looking to spend just a weekend, and perhaps just soak in nature's beauty, and chill, that's one option. The resort has planted flowers that attract a lot of different butterflies. So the view is always refreshing. If you are looking to go on a full-day tour into the core of the Sunderbans, be prepared to take into account guide charges, permit charges, etc. Do check their Instagram/FB page, they have offered to go on, regularly. Bookings are taken through their website, FB page or through calls as well. They can also be reached out through their Email. The camp is run by very friendly and homely staff. The food also, is very homely and comfortable, very much in line with the ambience of the place. What is also interesting about the resort is that all the veggies are local produce from within the resort's farm, so is the Paddy and the fish. You can choose your meal, quite literally! The resort also has a temple within the resort and is very close to a local village in case you want to go around. The jetty area very close to the resort makes it easy to travel into the island. A tuk-tuk is available for customers who want to reach the resort from the village, which is a 1-2km walk. If all of this is still not enough for you, the resort also supports a local school to enable primary education, and a few initiatives of an NGO, Saving Tiger Society, with a part of the revenue earned by the resort. In the future, the camp wants to uphold the culture and long lost traditions by hosting many folks lore and traditional forms of entertainment, within the camp. If you are someone who loves nature, peace or just some quiet. This is your place!